Charred Remains of Greek Island Refugee Camp Seen After Devastating Fire

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos early on September 9, after a fire left it largely destroyed.

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear, local officials told media.

There were no reports of casualties among the overcrowded camp’s more than 12,000 residents.

Footage here by an NGO that works with migrants at the camp shows the scale of the destruction. Credit: Stand by Me Lesvos via Storyful