Charlie Blackmon's RBI single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlie Blackmon knocks an RBI single to center field, bringing home Connor Joe and giving the Rockies an early 1-0 lead in the 1st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories