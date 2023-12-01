Charleston murder leads to arrest of 26-year-old man
A man was shot to death in Charleston, Arkansas, shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Cindy Murphy, Arkansas State Police spokesperson.
The man was not initially the target of El Dorado County Sheriff's Office detectives when they began investigating whether the girl was selling naked photos.
VANCOUVER — Ibrahim Ali's lawyer says the 13-year-old girl he's accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn't the "innocent" depicted in a "rose-coloured" portrayal by the Crown at trial. Kevin McCullough told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in his closing arguments that the version of the girl's lifestyle presented by the Crown is "at best, a partial picture" or "at worst, a lie." He says the Crown's case rests on the belief it would have been out of character for the teen to have sex with
Patrick Scott, 59, was charged with murder after human remains were found on his property
The new federal lawsuit alleges that a North Carolina teen girl found a hidden camera in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight.
Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.
Nathan Pelham repeatedly shot at officers outside his Texas home despite initially agreeing to surrender after the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, prosecutors said.
Jacob LaGrone appeared in court Thursday for a hearing. He and Madelaine Brockway were recently married in what was dubbed “the wedding of the century.”
Katie Ferguson was last seen in October before she embarked on a trip with Adam Shane Aviles Jr. and their two daughters
Tracy Bergen wants to know why Saskatoon police detained her 15-year-old son and his two friends at gunpoint outside a Dollarama store in an east-side strip mall on Nov. 25.Police are refusing to meet her face-to-face to answer her questions.The incident happened just after 8 p.m. CST on a Saturday night. Bergen said the teens had gone to the store to buy chocolate bars.She said she first became aware of what happened when a police officer phoned to say her son and his friends had been detained
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men in Oklahoma City in 2001. Phillip Dean Hancock, 59, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and was declared dead at 11:29 a.m. His execution went forward once Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute his sentence, despite a clemency recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. “I can’t imagine the anxiety that Phillip
Jayden Rivera, 19, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said
Nearly two months ago, Gaetz kicked off the process to successfully oust McCarthy as speaker of the House.
Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have gone to Florida to repatriate a former Montreal resident charged with the murder of his former girlfriend, who was found strangled in the Nation River in eastern Ontario 48 years ago.Rodney Nichols, now 81, is expected to make his first court appearance by video link on Saturday.Unidentified for decades, Jewell Parchman Langford was long known only as the "Nation River Lady" — after the location where her body was discovered in 1975.This wil
A driver has been arrested after a "very dynamic event" in Etobicoke on Wednesday involving an injured woman, two fail-to-remain collisions and an injured police officer, Toronto police say.At least four police cars were also damaged.Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant told reporters that police are investigating whether the woman, a passenger, was pushed out of the moving car, fell out or jumped out on her own.Brabant said the first fail-to-remain collision happened in the
The married Ocean Springs High School teacher is accused of sexual battery of 17-year-old student.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig weighs in on an ABC News report on Donald Trump attorney Jennifer Little’s statements to investigators about the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
An Australian police officer has been charged with manslaughter after he tasered a 95-year-old woman with dementia in a nursing home.
DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The alleged assault occurre
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting that left four people dead early Sunday morning in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood, a news release says.Jamie Randy Felix is charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, a police news release says.He was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Fernwood Avenue, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said at a news conference shortly after 10 a
Federal prosecutors have charged an Indian national in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to try to assassinate a Sikh political activist in New York City, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.