Charles Hamelin set for Canadian Olympic history

At the 2022 Beijing Games, speed skater Charles Hamelin will become the only Canadian to compete at five Olympics in his sport. If Hamelin wins one more medal, he’ll match Cindy Klassen’s mark for most decorated Winter Olympian in the country’s history.

JULIA KREUZ: Charles Hamelin has made plenty of history already and here he is vying for more.

Hamelin is now the only Canadian short track speed skater to compete in five different Olympic games. One more medal and he will match Cindy Klassen's record for most decorated Winter Olympian in Canadian history. Two more, he gets the record all to himself. Hamelin is coming off a bronze medal win in Pyeongchang with the 5,000 meter relay. He also has a couple of golds and a couple of silvers to his name.

It's really no wonder that he was picked as one of two Canadian flagbearers for the Olympic ceremonies this year. At 37 years old, this is likely his Olympic swan song and if Hamelin indeed retires after Beijing, it's safe to say that he's going out in style.

