Charles Davis previews Jets-Titans Week 2 matchup
CBS Sports' Charles Davis previews the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans Week 2 matchup.
CBS Sports' Charles Davis previews the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans Week 2 matchup.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview every team in the AFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Perez crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 and Hendershot $5,472 by the league.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
Rising's right hand hit a cooler on the Baylor sideline.
The school said 'many team members' had been exposed.
Despite both being Big 12 members, No. 14 Kansas State hosted No. 20 Arizona for a non-conference matchup.
Christian McCaffrey will be out for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game, and potentially longer.
Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with authority, blasting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald as the duo deep dive on their favorite matchups heading into the Week 2 NFL slate.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.