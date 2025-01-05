Charles Davis previews Falcons chances against Panthers 'NFL GameDay Morning'
CBS Sports' Charles Davis previews the Atlanta Falcons chances against the Carolina Panthers.
Fly alongside Freddie the Falcon, Atlanta's daredevil mascot.
Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, was honored by sports leagues and teams within his native Georgia.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
League sources agreed with the Falcons’ decision to change quarterbacks now. What they disagree on: whether signing Cousins was a risk worth the Falcons taking.
The Falcons' season is now in serious trouble, and questions swirl around Cousins as a result.
The Eagles are officially headed to the playoffs.
Warren left the game in the third quarter and didn't return.
It's Week 18 in the NFL which means if you're playing fantasy football you are a 'sicko' and we love you for it. Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Saturday and Sunday's action Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to preview the games that actually matter in Week 18. The two also reveal all the biggest contract incentives star players have to end the season.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
The Buckeyes have outscored their first two playoff opponents 83-38.
That Ohio State is one of college football’s last four standing is equal parts predictable and surreal. After all, it was barely a month ago that the Buckeyes endured a loss that rocked the program to its foundation.
Washington narrowly missed a 2-point conversion and onside kick recovery in a thrilling Sun Bowl finish.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
With their contention window wide open, this winter should’ve been the time for Baltimore to make some significant moves to upgrade the roster.
Gumbel worked 25 years at CBS, which paid homage to the longtime broadcaster during Week 17's "The NFL Today" pregame show.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise and what the draft order projects as we enter Week 18.
Grant House used to be an All-American swimmer at Arizona State. Now he's getting death threats as a central figure in one of the most transformational moments in college sports history.