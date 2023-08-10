Charivari music festival, Food & Wine Experience, air show among weekend events
The country star has been performing "Ace of Spades" during her opening sets before coming out later to sing "Paradise City" with the band
Tim McGraw surprised fans by revealing the one song that gets him and his wife Faith Hill in the mood for love — and it's not country
The Canadian prime minister says he's "balancing things out" after watching "Barbie" with his son, Xavier.
The singer also declared on her official website that Landover, Maryland, was the “eerbody on mute war winner”
The Band's guitarist and primary songwriter collaborated with Bob Dylan and penned "The Weight," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," and "Up on Cripple Creek," among other classics
Claire Hope, the child rapper and viral social media personality known as Lil Tay, has died. She was 14. A statement from Lil Tay’s family was posted on her verified Instagram account informing of the teen’s “sudden and tragic passing” only days after her brother died. No details were given. “It is with a heavy …
There's a long list of celebs who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The couple tied the knot in May after one year of dating
Shake it off, ladies.
She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.
While filming 'Under the Silver Lake', Riley Keough ate a granola bar containing peanuts, which could have triggered a dangerous allergic reaction in Andrew Garfield
Coronation Street's Adam Barlow has lied to Sarah in the aftermath of their split.
The USA Network show starring Meghan Markle blew up on streaming platforms. The paltry benefits for many involved underscore what's at issue in the writers' strike.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained their "HRH" titles after stepping back as members of the royal family, they no longer use them
'Barbie' star Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu have been dating since late November 2022
All seven passengers were rescued after the superyacht, dubbed Cujo, sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea on July 29
In a photoshoot with Variety, the actress donned a series of stunning looks including a Versace pink cut-out swimsuit and XL platform heels to channel Barbie.
'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' premieres on Peacock Sept. 22
The teen traveled to Europe and Montana with his dad earlier this summer, and visited his mom's home country of Brazil late this spring, but has been recently spending time "doing his own thing"
Poison Ivy, is that you?