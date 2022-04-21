'White Powder' Found in Stuffed Reindeer Donated to California Charity

A charity worker in Los Angeles said they were shocked to find bags of white powder hidden inside a stuffed reindeer that was donated earlier this year.

Footage shot at a donation center on February 6 captured the moment a worker fiddled with a hole at the bottom of a plush reindeer and caused three suspicious bags to fall out.

“I noticed outside that there was a hole at the bottom of that deer,” the charity worker told Storyful. “I kind of wanted to feel around to see if I could fix it so I could still sell it, and I felt a bag,” they said.

After calling the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the charity was provided with a “receipt for property taken into custody” on which police described it as an “off-white powdery substance resembling cocaine wrapped in clear Saran Wrap.”

The source, who requested that their name be withheld, told Storyful the stuffed animal had arrived among a variety of “weird” items delivered to the donation center day.

“I was like, this person must have been rich or famous or whatever,” they said.

The LAPD told Storyful an investigation was ongoing. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

Video Transcript

- We just found something.

- OK, show me.

- OK, we have to call the police.

- All right, call the police.

- All right, can you--

