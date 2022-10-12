Charity soccer event inspires girls ahead of Qatar 2022

STORY: This Palestinian girls’ soccer team traveled to Doha from a refugee camp

to take part in this year’s Street Child World Cup

ahead of the FIFA World Cup which kicks off in November

The hosts hope both events will inspire girls to get involved in sport

[Alexandra Chalat, Director of Community Engagement and World Cup Legacy, Qatar Foundation]

“We think it is so important to provide opportunities for boys and women to play football particularly in this region. It is important provide them with the space and the appropriate environment to do so. // So Street Child World Cup is really a showcase of that, because of the all girls teams we have.’’

Street Child World Cup is organized by UK charity Street Child United

in partnership with Qatar Foundation in Doha

Out of 28 teams taking part, 13 are girls’ teams

‘’What's really exciting is that this men’s World Cup that's coming to Qatar in just a few weeks will have three female referees, the first time in history of a World Cup, and we are really proud of that. We know that it is important to enable girls to not only think that they can play, but also that there are other opportunities in sports, like refereeing and coaching and opportunities in administration. So it is really the holistic component around sports that we are looking at for girls and women.”

[Maysoon Naklah, Representative of the Palestinian girls team]

“The girls’ experience coming here it was beautiful. Reaction was just out of this world. Excited everything new to them first time to leave the Tulkaram refugee camp. Some of them have not even left the city that they are living in. So it was all new to them all exciting.”