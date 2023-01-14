Charging docs shed light on possible motive in school stabbing

The Baltimore County teen accused of stabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to her head and neck. She is recovering from her injuries. The charging document also provides a possible motive in a love triangle. Police said detectives learned that the victim is now dating the suspect's former boyfriend. Video surveillance shows the suspect followed the victim and her boyfriend right before she went into the restroom.