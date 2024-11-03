Chargers' best defensive plays from 3-INT, 6 sack game Week 9
Watch the best plays by the Los Angeles Chargers defense in a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by the Los Angeles Chargers defense in a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.
Jim Harbaugh didn't need any time to get used to the NFL again.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
The Chargers and Cardinals both had trouble scoring on Monday night.
There's a great slate of games in the NFL for Week 7.
The NFC North is one of the NFL's top feel-good stories. The Browns ... aren't. And the horizon doesn't look promising even after they move off of Deshaun Watson.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 defense rankings.
The Broncos entered Sunday with the NFL's third-ranked defense. They were no match for Jackson and a Ravens offense that's arguably been the league's best through the first half of the season.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
Derrick Henry is the 10th back to score 100 rushing TDs in his career. He'll likely break into the top five before he finishes.
The Patriots lost in overtime, but the Drake Maye Experience may just have begun.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
Videos showed a deputy hitting a man in the upper back before deploying his stun gun.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.
Nix is the first player this season with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
Olave suffered his second concussion since Week 6.
All five of USC's losses in 2024 have come by a single possession.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the biggest matchups of college football Week 10.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked teams on a chaotic first Saturday in November. It took a while, but madness has arrived in this college football season.
Each of the 16 teams in the SEC has at least one conference loss with four weeks to go in the regular season.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.