'We Need a New Chaplin': Zelensky Gives Virtual Address at Cannes Film Festival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a virtual address to the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Mary 17, calling on the audience of filmmakers and actors to shine a light on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We need a new Chaplin who will prove again that [cinema] is no longer dumb,” the president said, before going on to cite Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator. “The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish." Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful