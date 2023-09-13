Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers alert

The Canadian Press

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes says the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." Mounties say in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it appeared "insecure." In a notice of civil claim filed in July, Forbes says it was only after he asked the woman why she