Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers alert
Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers alert
Chapel Hill campus left eerily empty as ‘armed’ person triggers alert
COQUITLAM, B.C. — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes says the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." Mounties say in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it appeared "insecure." In a notice of civil claim filed in July, Forbes says it was only after he asked the woman why she
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared an apology video after their letters supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson went viral.
Green never looked better.
The "Single Soon" singer sneered at Chris Brown’s nomination The post Selena Gomez Says She’ll ‘Never Be a Meme Again’ After Her VMA Reactions Go Viral appeared first on TheWrap.
"To give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," the actor told cohost Joy Behar.
We cannot calm down.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced accusations in India of doing little to tackle Sikh separatism and drew backlash back home for his treatment at the G20 summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold a formal bilateral meeting with Trudeau but in a chat publicly expressed “strong concern” over Sikh insurgency in Canada.Unruffled, Trudeau attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin even though the 9-10 September summit “consensus” declaration omitted all reference to Russia.“T
I'm an AAdvantage Platinum member and have flown with American Airlines hundreds of times — but now, I'm reluctant to fly with them.
The CNN anchor spotted how the House speaker was “saying one thing, doing another."
“Before social media, the press had control of narratives. Now the public has control of narratives," a crisis PR manager tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Vladimir Putin’s rolling out of the red carpet for North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is likely to displease Xi Jinping.
The boy was in the room with the body “for several hours,” detectives say.
Includes claims about Trump and British-trained Ukrainian "saboteurs".
"We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is," the Duchess of Sussex said
Doja Cat in a see-through crop top and sheer trousers and Ice Spice wearing a striped mini dress attended the Jean Paul Gaultier SSENSE Party in New York.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star shared the image on her Instagram Story
"I would like to say thank you to the girl who donated it to Goodwill because it made my whole entire year," Emmali Osterhoudt said in a TikTok
The Royal family have been prevented from shooting near Balmoral by a catering mogul who is transforming the estate next door.
The book, written by The Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins and set to be released in October, is based in part from hours of interviews with Romney.
Investigators in Covington and Tipton County, Tennessee, said a teacher Alissa D. McCommon had assaulted a student and was grooming others.