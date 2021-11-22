'Chaotic' Scenes as SUV Ploughs Through Waukesha Christmas Parade Causing Fatalities and Multiple Injuries

Police said there were fatalities and more than 20 people injured after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade on Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21.

Video filmed by Tony Primitivo De Leon shows chaotic scenes after the SUV sped down the parade route. “Somebody just ran and plowed thru the whole parade” he wrote on social media. “It literally happen right in front of us.”

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” had been recovered and that there is “a person of interest we’re looking into.”

Thompson said some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals while others were taken by family members. He described the incident as “very tragic” and “very chaotic.”

Media citing the local Superintendent of Schools said class had been canceled for the following day with “extra counselors on hand”.

This is a developing story. Credit: Tony Primitivo De Leon via Storyful