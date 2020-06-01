Chaotic Scenes During White House Protests as Buildings Burn and Tear Gas Flies

Several fires raged outside the White House on May 31 as protesters faced off with a cordon of police in Washington, DC.

The demonstrations took place into the night and reportedly continued in many areas despite an 11 pm curfew introduced in a bid to control outbreaks of violence.

One fire was reportedly seen burning in the AFL-CIO building, only a short distance from the White House. This video shows a small building in Lafayette Park, opposite the White House, on fire, while tear gas and flash grenades can also be seen landing near demonstrators.

Protests were held across the globe on Sunday as demonstrators continued taking to the streets following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis the previous Monday. The rallies had descended into violence in multiple US cities over a series of days and nights. Credit: Eric Smith via Storyful