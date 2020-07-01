'Chaos' Greets Tourists at Mallorca Airport

Tourists arriving in Mallorca, Spain, were confronted with long lines on July 1, footage taken at the resort destination’s main airport shows.

The crowds, which made social distancing difficult, came as the number of flights arriving in Palma de Mallorca Airport dramatically increased at the start of July. Compared to 85 arrivals on the last day of June, some 210 flights were scheduled to arrive on July 1, local media reported. Of those, 144 were flown from airports outside Spain. One Spanish outlet called the situation "chaos.’

Local authorities are hoping to restart the economy in Mallorca. Heavily reliant on tourism, the island has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Alvaro Alarcon via Storyful