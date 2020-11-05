Chaos in Greenwich Village as Protesters Clash With Police in New York City

Protesters and police clashed in New York City on November 4, with reports of physical confrontations, fires lit, and more than twenty arrests made.

Footage of the clashes taken by DataInput shows multiple confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the NYPD reporting over twenty people were arrested.

Other video uploaded to Twitter shows police tackling and knocking over protesters.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people were reported to have taken part in a march that went down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

President Donald Trump indicated on Election Night he wanted the counting of votes to stop, with the campaign launching lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia according to the Associated Press.

The Trump campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit that seeks to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan and Pennsylvania until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.” The suit was announced despite the vast majority of votes already being unofficially reported by local clerks, according to local reports. Credit: DataInput via Storyful