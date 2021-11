The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even in his 12th season, Pete Carroll is facing a new challenge. The Seattle Seahawks reached the midpoint of the schedule with a 3-5 record. Only one other time in Carroll’s tenure have the Seahawks had a losing record at the time of their bye. That came in 2011 when Seattle reached its break at 2-3. It’s also one of the two seasons the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs since Carroll’s arrival. While Carroll has always preached being at their best in the final quarter of