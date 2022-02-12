Channing Tatum: Being a dad 'swept me away'
Channing Tatum's five-year hiatus from leading roles ends Feb. 18 when "Dog" opens in theaters. He plays a U.S. Army Ranger who drives a fallen soldier's dog to his funeral. (Feb. 11)
Channing Tatum tells his Jump Street costar Jonah Hill that Brad Pitt is "comic gold if you put him with the right character"
The Lost City is in theaters March 25
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
BEIJING (AP) — Sara Hector smiled when she crossed the finish line Monday and raised her ski poles to put them atop her helmet. She seemed to be laughing later, as if to say, “Did I really just do this?” while clutching her gold during the giant slalom medal ceremony. And, yes, of course the Swedish racer was grinning widely when her coach and others hoisted her off the snow to celebrate a career-defining victory that seemed so improbable for so long yet somehow seemed inevitable lately. Hector
BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time
TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer
Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired injured veteran forward Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade on Wednesday with San Antonio. The Blazers also got Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from the Jazz, who received Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers and Juancho Hernangomez from the Spurs. Portland sent Tomas Satoransky to San Antonio, which also got a 2027 draft pick from Utah. The trade was first reported by ESPN. Ingles, whose $13 million contrac
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. “I am an optimist and I believ
EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like
BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi
BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my
BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res
BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during
BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.