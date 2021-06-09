'That is the change:' students give hope to educators
B.C. educators Gail Higginbottom and Danica Weager sharehow what today's generation of students are learning about Indigenoushistory, culture and contributions give them hope for the future.
Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease once again, helping the Lightning beat the Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to clinch a 4-1 series win.
Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night.
A 45-point night from Donovan Mitchell, and a massive block from Rudy Gobert at the buzzer, gave the Jazz an early 1-0 lead over the Clippers.
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2.
With Montreal in a state of celebration, the city of Toronto decided to join in on the fun and light up its most notable landmark in the iconic bleu, blanc et rouge.
Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1.
Nikola Jokic beat out Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid for the 2020-21 MVP award.
Here are five takeaways from the Canadiens' stunning four-game sweep of the Jets.
Nazem Kadri is one of the few Muslim players in the NHL and grew up in London, Ontario, the site of a terrorist attack against a Muslim family on Sunday.
It should come as no surprise that Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari publicly support Rodgers. Any Packers who might not are keeping it to themselves.
Cole's lack of a denial places him at the center of baseball's brewing sticky substance controversy.
The NBA partially explained the mystery of the lone MVP vote for Knicks backup point guard Derrick Rose.
When Sorokin lost the series opener against Boston in the second round, New York coach Barry Trotz turned back to Varlamov and the veteran has been stellar since.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ STICKY SITUATION Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has found himself in a sticky situation. Days after Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson off-handedly alleged that Cole had been using foreign substances to sharpen his stuff, the pair will go head to head with Cole on the mound for New York at Minnesota. The pitches Cole threw in his previous outing didn’t rotate as much as usual, and Donaldson casually wondered aloud last week whether Cole had sudden
With the starting line approaching, Japan is suited up for its Summer Games. Olympic rings are stenciled on skyscrapers, draped on lampposts and defiantly planted in the middle of Tokyo Bay — seemingly declaring no pandemic will stand in the way: Tokyo 2020 will happen in '21, one year after its delay due to the coronavirus crisis. Last week, medals, mascots and podiums were unveiled in Tokyo with rousing fanfare — the soundtrack of a certain spectacle set to soon envelop the Japanese capital. T
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This story is also part of a CBC News exploration of systemic racism, including anti-Black racism, and the promises for change made last summer. These days, the serial documentary is a routine feature of the buildup to big fights, same as splashy posters, contentious news conferences and tense staredowns at the weigh-in. But in 2007, HBO's 24/7 docuseries
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another postseason series by turning away every shot. And he’s getting even stingier in net as reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs. The 26-year-old goaltender posted a third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory in Tuesday’s 2-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, capping a five-game performance that had him frustrating the Central Division champions nearly the entire way. Outside of one wild second period in G
Every time 7-foot Joel Embiid hits the floor, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers have to hold their breath.
The Sixers grab an important win, Utah keeps home court advantage, Jokic and a massive MVP transformation, and a 12-team CFP on the horizon.