Chandler school district to open first-of-its-kind school-based suicide treatment center

The Canadian Press

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet Tuesday, changing the representation of many major portfolios — including an education file that's been subject to controversy over pronouns. The premier switched the education minister amid changes that require parental consent when children under 16 years old want to use different names or pronouns at school. Moe doubled down on the rules, telling reporters they are meant to be inclusive. "I think at any point in time that you have a