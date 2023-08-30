Chandler school district to open first-of-its-kind school-based suicide treatment center
Chandler Unified School District is working to make student mental health a priority, introducing a brand new program to help youth fight thoughts of self-harm.
Chandler Unified School District is working to make student mental health a priority, introducing a brand new program to help youth fight thoughts of self-harm.
UNC Campus PoliceA faculty member was shot and killed and a suspect arrested after an on-campus shooting at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday, school officials confirmed.“I am grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting,” said UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in a statement. “We are waiting for confirmation that the next of kin has been contacted before we share more information.”The unidentified faculty member was found by police at Caudi
A school in India is ordered sealed after its teacher asked students to slap their Muslim classmate.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says schools should stick to teaching the basics and leave conversations about LGBTQ issues to parents.Poilievre's comments could factor into the debate at next month's party policy convention in Quebec City, where Conservative Party members are expected to wade into the debate on gender identity.When it comes to how conversations on gender identity are handled in schools, Poilievre generally has deferred to the provinces, which are in charge of education.Whi
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is urging three teachers' unions to agree to a deal that avoids strikes, days after the government reached a tentative deal with the province's secondary school teachers' union.At a news conference in Thornhill, Ont., Monday, Lecce said he wants to make the same deal with the unions for elementary teachers, Catholic high school and elementary teachers, as well as teachers in the French system."We look forward to meeting with all education unions [and] the
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and quickly left, authorities said a day after the attack paralyzed campus as police searched for the gunman. Tailei Qi, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside a science building at the state’s flagship public university. Chapel Hill police arrested Qi without force in a resid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A shooter killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, police said after a lockdown that paralyzed the campus community as authorities searched for the suspect. Police arrested the suspect over three hours after the initial reports of shots fired came in from Caudill Labs, officials said at a news conference. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified. University officials also did n
Post-secondary schools in Edmonton are seeing record-high enrolment rates for international students.The University of Alberta will welcome 44,036 students total this upcoming school year across their undergraduate and master's programs. About 8,457 of them are international students, accounting for 20 per cent of this year's total enrolments. For comparison, in fall 2021, there were 8,216 international students at the U of A.MacEwan University made 756 admissions offers to international student
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the Chino Valley Unified School District's policy a “forced outing” of transgender students that violates their civil rights. He said he is seeking a court order to immediately halt the policy from taking effect. “It tramp
Ontario’s education minister Stephen Lecce said at a Monday press conference in Thornhill, Ont., that he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different gender pronoun at school.
California's Democratic leaders contend students have clear-cut rights to privacy, even from their parents, when it comes to gender identity. But experts say the legal realities are more nuanced.
A graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the campus slaying of a professor who served as his adviser.
Police at Mississippi State University are investigating after a student was found dead on campus.
Student concerns over affordability are at the core of a record-breaking number applications for campus housing, according to a services director with the University of Calgary.For the second year in a row, the university saw the number of people moving into dorms reach a new high.Shane Royal, the U of C's director of ancillary services — an operations group responsible for student accommodations — points to a number of factors spurring the trend, including the rental crunch in the city."We have
School counselors deal with a lot more than schedule changes. Here's what they'd like you to know.
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet Tuesday, changing the representation of many major portfolios — including an education file that's been subject to controversy over pronouns. The premier switched the education minister amid changes that require parental consent when children under 16 years old want to use different names or pronouns at school. Moe doubled down on the rules, telling reporters they are meant to be inclusive. "I think at any point in time that you have a
Dalhousie Student Union president Mariam Knakriah says her team has heard firsthand from students who have been affected by the rising cost of tuition, a financial blow that's compounded by high rents and rising food prices."We have been seeing a lot of students … living with three or four people in the same one-bedroom apartment, students living in their cars," she said. A recent report by advocacy group Students Nova Scotia found the rising costs of tuition in the province is a major financial
As the new school year approaches, two school districts in B.C.'s Interior say it comes as a great relief that two elementary schools in evacuation zones were spared from the wildfires ravaging the region.Even as blazes roared around them, the North Shuswap Elementary School in Celista and the Rose Valley Elementary School in West Kelowna survived with little to no damage.It comes despite widespread destruction due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Bush Creek East wildfire
“And Tango Makes Three” tells the story of two male penguins who raised a penguin chick at New York’s Central Park Zoo.
SASKATOON — A chief in Saskatchewan says her heart is broken after ground-penetrating radar located 93 areas of interest at the site of a former residential school. English River First Nation Chief Jenny Wolverine said it’s believed 79 of the areas of interest at the Beauval Indian Residential School could be the size of possible children’s graves and 14 could be the size of ones for infants. "It breaks my heart that there's likely more, or even that there's even one," Wolverine said Tuesday in
Housing woes for international students have made headlines in recent weeks as they grapple with lack of housing, inadequate placements or fake admissions offers. Some say what drove them to come to Canada in the first place was a good education and opportunities. Now that they're here, they're feeling squeezed. Here’s a look at some foreign students and their experiences securing accommodation in Canada. Anubhav Gupta, 24, Saint Mary’s University, Halifax Gupta is in his fourth year of a Bachel