Chances for light snow over parts of Central Iowa today, cold start to the week
Chances for light snow over parts of Central Iowa today, cold start to the week
Chances for light snow over parts of Central Iowa today, cold start to the week
Cold air and moisture moves in across southern Ontario as we close out October, find out who will see snow with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Otis “experienced nearly unprecedented explosive development, going from a Category 1 [tropical storm] to a catastrophic Category 5 with nearly no warning."
Here’s what to know with the latest forecast.
“As the lake level drops, there are more underwater hazards..."
New Zealanders consider the growing population of around 500 as a conservation win that’s been a century in the making.
Plunging temperatures will bring the risk for the season’s first snow to portions of southern Ontario over the next few days
"It’s that time of year again to remind everyone..."
It has also likely caused the world to wobble more.
“These progress pics are always so encouraging to me."
"This could help avoid future water conflicts."
People's misuse of the batteries powering the city's e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards have resulted in an increase in dangerous fires such that Toronto Fire is offering advice on how to keep yourself safe.Lithium ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that pack enough energy to power small electric vehicles.And while they're generally safe, if you mistreat or misuse lithium ion batteries they can overheat, go into "thermal runaway," and catch fire — "a very quick and violent failure," Toro
The rise of electric cars will cause an increase in traffic jams across the country, new analysis conducted by the Government shows.
Tropical storm Tammy has ressurected from the depths of the Atlantic basin and has become a tropical storm once again. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh on this spooky storm.
Buckle up. The next few days will be a wild ride when it comes to the weather here in the Maritimes.With the winds shifting to southwest, Saturday is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record in the Maritimes for Oct. 28. Afternoon highs will range between 18 C and 22 C under a mix of sun and cloud.Some new daily high records are possible across Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.A cold front tracking through the region will spark some showers in northern New Brunswick on Saturday aftern
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb and families buried loved ones. Gov. Evelyn Salgado said on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, that the number of missing also rose to 36 from 10 a day earlier. The death toll increased after authorities had raised it to 39 on Saturday. In Acapulco, families began to bury the dead on S
Storm Ciaran is forecast to batter southern England later this week.
While parts of the Northwest have already weathered their first winter storm this past week, that multi-foot blast of snow was not necessarily a sign of what’s to come this season. With an El Niño climate pattern already firmly in place, the northern portion of the U.S. will likely be basking in warmer-than-average temperatures this…
White hydrogen, the newly discovered clean energy gas, could be key in mitigating the climate crisis, experts say.
Much of the country is in for a spell of cold weather through Halloween, but a couple of lucky spots will enjoy warmer weather for any outdoor plans.
Atlantic Canada, prepare for the season's first snowfall as an overdue cool down sets in. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide a detailed breakdown of the timing and impacts of this approaching weather system.