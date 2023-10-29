Chances for light snow over parts of Central Iowa today, cold start to the week

CBC

Buckle up. The next few days will be a wild ride when it comes to the weather here in the Maritimes.With the winds shifting to southwest, Saturday is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record in the Maritimes for Oct. 28. Afternoon highs will range between 18 C and 22 C under a mix of sun and cloud.Some new daily high records are possible across Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.A cold front tracking through the region will spark some showers in northern New Brunswick on Saturday aftern