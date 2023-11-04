Chance of showers on Sunday
As the US gears up for a winter heavily influenced by the first strong El Niño in years, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released maps that offer insight into where snow could pile up.
Federal forecasters on Friday afternoon announced that "geomagnetic disturbances" due to incoming solar storms are likely here on Earth starting Saturday.
Fresh on the heels of one storm is another moisture-laden system aiming for British Columbia with widespread heavy rain and high-elevation snows
The creature is one of the largest fish in the world, according to experts.
Australian police searched for a surfer's body after a suspected great white shark. Australia has one of the world's highest rates of shark attacks.
Multiple lows are headed towards British Columbia, and it's expected to bring substantial rainfall, with totals over 100 mm anticipated for Vancouver Island and over 75 mm in the Lower Mainland. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network dissects the timing and impacts.
As climate change drives heavier rainfalls, some cities are turning to a natural solution where green spaces act as sponges that soak up excess rain.
More heavy rain and mountain snow is headed to B.C. with yet a new storm moving onto the coast this weekend, likely to cause some issues on the roads
Local farmers say the cacti now compete for critical resources, jeopardising community lands, wildlife reserves and livestock ranches.
CALGARY — Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to purchase seven existing renewable natural gas facilities in Texas and Arkansas for US$1.2 billion. The acquisition of the facilities from Texas-based Morrow Renewables establishes Enbridge as one of the largest transporters of renewable natural gas by volume in North America, the Calgary-based company said Friday. Renewable natural gas, often called RNG, refers to non-fossil-fuel-based renewable energy created from organic wast
After the Colombian drug lord died in a shootout, four hippos remained at his private zoo. Now several dozen of them are out of control.
Oil and gas stocks have been a roller coaster ride lately, with prices dropping during the pandemic. Then, it rose when supply was tightened, and people began moving around again. The unrest in the...
Mass Russian air raids struck infrastructure and civilian targets across Ukraine overnight causing widespread damage, but no reported casualties.
Renewable energy stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners can help you capitalize on the energy transition opportunities and put you in the green. The post 2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A Florida woman said her family's home has been plagued by ever-increasing bear visits, with the encounters now happening about once every two days.
One of modern climate science’s pioneers is warning that the world isn’t just steadily warming but is dangerously accelerating, according to a study that some other scientists call a bit overheated. The work from former NASA top scientist James Hansen, who since leaving the space agency has become a prominent protester against the use of fossil fuels, which cause climate change, illustrates a recently surfaced division among scientists about whether global warming has kicked into a new and even
The park it has come from is due to close and staff told to "euthanise" those animals left.
The sheep was stranded beneath cliffs on a remote Scottish shoreline for at least two years.
Colombia will try to control its population of more than 100 hippopotamuses, descendants of animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s, through surgical sterilization, the transfer of hippos to other countries and possibly euthanasia, the government said Thursday. The hippos, which spread from Escobar’s estate into nearby rivers where they flourished, have no natural predators in Colombia and have been declared an invasive species that could upset the ecosystem.
Tesla is still developing its electric 'Cybertruck,' which is also currently in development and reportedly has 1.5 million pre-orders.