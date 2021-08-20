'The Chair' on Netflix: A series that’s ‘ahead of its time’

The Chair begins as Sandra Oh, who plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, steps into her new role as the chair of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. She grapples with being a woman of colour in a position of power in academia, a single mother to her young adopted daughter and pursuing a budding romantic relationship with a subordinate facing disciplinary events. Yahoo Canada spoke with some of the stars and the writer of the show to learn about their experience making the series.

Video by Shibani Gokhale

