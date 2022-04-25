Chair Flies Out of Pickup and Strikes Vermont Police Vehicle

Vermont State Police posted dramatic footage described as showing the moment an unsecured chair flew backwards out of the bed of a pickup and struck a police vehicle in South Burlington.

Police said the incident occurred on Interstate 89 on April 21.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” police said. “The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.” Credit: Vermont State Police via Storyful