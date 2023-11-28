Chain-reaction crash sends 2 vehicles into vacant Boston Market

CBC

Lobster fishing captain Andrew Arbuckle wants to buy an electric boat. One problem — they don't exist yet."I think it's feasible because it's the same battery that can be used in our cellphones, in our cars, and it could be applied to this," Arbuckle said.The boat building industry is on the cusp of new electric options. Companies are inventing new designs and investing in unique ideas.But adoption could be slow, since the biggest group of customers — fishing crews in Southwest Nova Scotia — gen