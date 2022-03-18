Chain Reaction Crash Claims Multiple Lives in Southeastern Missouri

A multi-vehicle crash claimed multiple lives near Charleston, Missouri, on Thursday, March 17.

The Mississippi County Coroner said six people were killed in the wreck, reported KMOV4.

The director of Mississippi County EMS said they believe a chain reaction occurred when someone hit the brakes while driving in foggy conditions.

The Charleston Department of Public Safety Director estimated the crash involved between 30 to 50 vehicles, according to KFVS12.

As of Thursday evening, I-57’s northbound and southbound lanes between I-55 and the Illinois state line remain closed with “no estimate yet of reopening,” the Missouri Department of Transportation reported.

This video taken by Jeff A. Barnes shows the crash. Credit: Jeff A. Barnes via Storyful