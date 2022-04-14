Chain controls in effect in Sierra as snow continues to fall

An April storm has started to bring snow into the Sierra, forcing drivers to take their time on the roadways. The flurries along I-80 near Donner Summit and Kingvale started around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and conditions have been getting worse. Caltrans snowplows were seen through the evening and nighttime driving across the area. Traffic along I-80 was not too bad, but Chris Sharp, a chain control inspector for Caltrans, said everyone needs to play it safe by paying attention and driving slow. Sharp said his job is to turn drivers around if he sees them traveling without chains when they are required unless those drivers are in vehicles that have four-wheel drive.