CG: WSH@TOR - 4/28/21
Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.
The Ottawa Senators moved out of the North Division basement in style Wednesday, with Brady Tkachuk recording a Gordie Howe hat trick in a convincing 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is nearly complete.
Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.
Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.
It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.
Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.
The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Wednesday night after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch. Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera (0-1). The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut near the side of his nose. Matt Joyce came in to run for Harper, who is in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal. Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, with a 94 mph fastball. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected. McCutchen followed with his RBI single. The Phillies added their final run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Gregorius. Brad Miller’s two-run homer to right field with two outs in the fifth tied it at 3. Phillies backup catcher Andrew Knapp had an RBI single to scored Gregorius in the second for the first Philadelphia run. Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer with two outs in the third. St. Louis took a 2-1 lead in the second when Tyler O’Neill, who went 3 for 4, hit a two-run homer. Brandon Kintzler (1-0) threw 1 2/3 innings to get the win in relief. Hector Neris pitched the ninth, picking up his fifth save. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo made his first start of the season and his second appearance. He pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowed three hits and three runs. The Phillies gave Vince Velasquez his second start of the season, filling in for Matt Moore, who is recovering after being in COVID-19 protocol. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, including two home runs. LUCKY NO. 7 Oviedo, who has started the second game of three different doubleheaders in his career, became the seventh Cardinal to make a start this season. That ties St. Louis with five teams — Arizona, Atlanta, Miami, Pittsburgh and San Diego — for most in the NL. ROSTER MOVE The Cardinals optioned OF Scott Hurst to the alternate training site to make room for Oviedo. Hurst likely will be playing for Triple-A Memphis when the minor league season begins next week. DAY OFF Girardi gave 3B Alec Bohm and C J.T. Realmuto the day off. About Bohm: “He’s been scuffling, so I thought he could just use the day.” About Realmuto: “I mean, he’s has played five days in a row, so I just felt it was time to give him a day.” Realmuto pinch hit in the sixth and fouled out. Bohm delivered a pinch-hit double in the seventh, scored and stayed in the game. Bohm's parents were in attendance. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: McCutchen was back in the lineup after being held out for the first two games of the series in St. Louis. He was moved down to fifth in the batting order after being the leadoff hitter in his previous 18 starts. “It’s been a tough start for him,” Girardi said. “We want to get him going. With the way the lineup set up, I just had to do it this way.” McCutchen entered the game hitting .154. Cardinals: Backup C Ali Sánchez, 24, is up because Yadier Molina (foot) went on the IL. He was acquired by the Cardinals for cash considerations from the New York Mets in February. “It’s good to actually be on the team. It’s great,” said Sánchez, who came from the alternate training site. UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 2.84) threw a two-hit shutout in his earlier start this season against St. Louis, went seven solid innings in his last start, a 7-5 win over Colorado. He is 5-2 in his career against St. Louis. Cardinals: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 4.15) will make his third start of the season. In his last start, Kim hurled 5 2/3 innings and allowing one run on five hits and eight strikeouts against Cincinnati. He did not walk a batter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis García, his final batter in the sixth inning. Tony Watson followed and got David Dahl to hit into a double play. Rodriguez’s innings and 42 pitches were the most in his seven-game big league career, which began April 2. He got his first big league win Sunday with a scoreless inning against Houston. Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Mike Mayers struck out García to strand runners at the corners in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances. Los Angeles took two of three in the series. Dane Dunning (1-1) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He had been knocked out Friday in a five-run third against the Chicago White Sox. MISSED IT BY THAT MUCH Angels DH Shohei Ohtani doubled off the top of the left-field wall in the second inning. Manager Joe Maddon asked for a video review, trying for a home run, but the call on the field was confirmed. SHORT HOPS It was Cobb’s shortest start since Sept. 11, 2018, when he came out after two innings against Oakland because of a blister. ... Rangers RF Joey Gallo went 0 for 4 after opening the season reaching base in his first 23 games. ... Angels regulars Albert Pujols and Justin Upton (11-game hitting streak) were given a scheduled off day going into Thursday’s off day. ... Ohtani’s next pitching start is scheduled for Monday vs. Tampa Bay, a normal turn in a six-man rotation. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: C Max Stassi (left thumb sprain) was activated from the injured list and played the whole game, with C Anthony Bemboom optioned to the alternate training site. Rangers: OF Khris Davis (strained quadriceps) could be activated before the May 7-9 home series vs. Seattle. Davis returned to the alternate training site on Wednesday. … 1B Ronald Guzman and C Sam Huff each had surgery on his right knee Wednesday, UP NEXT Angels LHP Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.35 ERA) will start Friday’s series opener at Seattle, the third and last stop on a 10-game trip. Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.30), who allowed five earned runs on opening day and two in his four starts since, will open a four-game home series Thursday night against Boston facing former Rangers LHP Martin Pérez (0-1, 5.71). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Plate umpire Jerry Layne was staggered by a foul ball off his mask and left the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday night. The 62-year-old crew chief stumbled backward in the third inning after Francisco Lindor fouled off a 94 mph pitch from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Boston catcher Christian Vázquez hopped up quickly and steadied Layne, followed by Lindor. Layne held one hand on his helmet as he was tended to by Mets trainer Brian Chicklo, who ultimately guided Layne off the field and into the New York dugout, where he took a seat. The game was delayed nine minutes while first base ump Hunter Wendelstedt went inside to put on gear so he could take over behind the plate. Play resumed with only three umpires on the field the rest of the way, and Boston won 1-0. A few innings after Layne exited, Mets fans cheered when Vázquez wanted to appeal a check swing — only to find no umpire at third base to make a call. It was the second consecutive night that a major league ump working the plate left a game because of injury. Kerwin Danley was hit in the mask by a foul ball Tuesday in San Francisco, causing the game between the Rockies and Giants to be delayed several minutes. The 59-year-old Danley immediately fell backward, then slowly rolled onto his side and stayed down for several moments as Giants trainers and the other three umpires rushed in. Danley was eventually helped to his feet and slowly walked off the field as the crowd at Oracle Park gave him a standing ovation. Second base umpire Ryan Additon replaced Danley behind the plate. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens offer four waiver wire adds for baseball managers, including the Brewers leadoff hitter who is racking up the fantasy points
Trey Lance joins The Rush to discuss playing in the NFL, what’s made him stand out, his family's mission statement, how Carson Wentz has guided him and so much more!
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jose Alvarado scored in stoppage time to give Monterrey a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. Ake Loba scored against the defending MLS Cup champions in the ninth minute. Monterrey, which has lost three straight Liga MX games, was without key players Vincent Janssen, Maxi Meza and Ponchito González. Pedro Santos scored the equalizer for Columbus in the 65th minute before Zelarayan’s goal in the 87th gave the Crew a brief lead. Columbus' Lucas Zelarayan was given a yellow card in the 12th minute that will force him to miss next Wednesday's game at Monterrey. The Crew were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in both 2010 and 2011. Monterrey has won the tournament four times in the last decade. The winner of this quarterfinal will face the Toronto-Cruz Azul winner. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat Toronto 8-2 in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut Wednesday night. Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three. “With cutter, sinker, the combination is really good because he works both sides of the plate,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Today he threw a lot of curveballs, and it was effective for him as well. When you get can all those pitches in the strike zone as you can see he's real tough to hit.” Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0. Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this off-season, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain. “He ran fine, saw a lot of pitches, which is good,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. Trea Turner had four hits and Josh Bell also homered for the Nationals. Toronto got an eighth-inning solo homer from Bo Bichette. Matz, acquired from the New York Mets in January after going 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA last season, had won his first four starts for Toronto. He gave up six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. The lefty is 1-8 against Washington. Since the start of last season, Matz has allowed 22 earned runs and eight homers over 14 innings in four games against the Nationals. “He just wasn't as sharp today," Montoyo said. “He still has the stuff but didn't locate as well.” Ryan Zimmerman drove in two with a single during a three-run third. Bell hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the third but failed to score when Turner, at short, fielded Randal Grichuk’s slow grounder barehanded and threw him out at first. “I remember that ball just trickled by me ... you've got to be kidding me,” Fedde said. “I think my initial reaction was ‘Oh no, it's bare hand.' Then an unbelievable play.” Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen went 0 for 3 with a walk. He is hitless in a career-long 34 at-bats. MORE TO COME Springer feels that teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can become. Guerrero hit three homers and drove in seven runs at the age of 22 years, 42 days in Tuesday’s 9-5 win over Washington to become the youngest player ever with that stat line. “I think the most impressive part is a lot of people forget how young he actually is,” Springer said. “I think he’s starting to understand the things that he can do offensively." Guerrero went 0 for 3 and was intentionally walked Wednesday. SUN INFIELD Blue Jays 3B Joe Panik appeared to lose Zimmerman’s high-hop single during the first inning in the sun, which was brightly shining just over the low single deck roof at TD Ballpark. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) could throw off a bullpen mound this weekend. ... Washington is evaluating if LHP Jon Lester (COVID-19) will pitch next in a big league game or again at the alternate site. He had a bullpen session Wednesday. Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (right glute strain) went on the 10-day IL but Montoyo is hopeful the left-hander will miss only one start. UP NEXT Nationals: Will face Miami RHP Pablo López (0-2) on Friday night. Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (0-1) will start Friday night against Atlanta. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead Kansas City over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 on Wednesday night and improve the Royals' record to a major league-best 15-8. Soler's doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings, the latter stretching the lead to 9-5. Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games. Salvador Pérez also had three of Kansas City’s 12 hits. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple and Andrew Benintendi added a two-run double. Erik Gonzalez and Jacob Stallings his back-to-back home runs for the Pirates, who had won three in a row. Staked to a 6-0 lead, Kansas City starter Mike Minor lasted just 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs –- four earned –- six hits and three walks. Kyle Zimmer (2-0) got the last two outs of the fifth, and Josh Staumont retired four straight batters for third save. Mitch Keller (1-3) walked five in 2 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and needed 83 pitches to get seven outs. Keller has 13 walks in 18 2/3 innings over five starts. After Soler doubled in the game’s first run, Dozier hit a two-run triple to the 410-foot mark in left-centre field. A bases-loaded walk to Michael A. Taylor in the third inning and consecutive RBI singles by Pérez and Soler in the fourth extended the lead to 6-0. Gonzalez hit a 453-foot shot to the bleachers in left-centre. Stallings caught a break when the ball popped out of Taylor’s glove when the centre fielder banged into the top of the fence while trying to make a catch. Todd Frazier’s first hit with the Pirates, a two-run double in the fifth, cut the gap to 6-5. The two-time All-Star had been 0 for 14 since being called up from the alternate training site last week. SENT DOWN The Pirates reassigned OF Dustin Fowler, who was designated for assignment last week, to their alternate training site after he cleared waivers. He hit .171 in 18 games. TRAINER’S ROOM Prates: The team has no timetable yet for when 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist stain) might resume swinging. … RHP Michael Feliz (cracked right middle fingernail) threw his first bullpen Wednesday since being injured. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) has started playing catch. UP NEXT Royals: RHP Brady Singer (1-2, 2.95 ERA) faces RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 2.42) on Friday in Minnesota. Singer notched his first win of the season in his last start, holding Detroit to one run in seven innings. Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (2-1, 2.01) opposing St. Louis RHP John Gant (1-2, 2.25) on Friday. Brubaker had a tough-luck loss his last time out against the Twins when he allowed two runs in seven innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Perrotto, The Associated Press