CG: WSH@TOR - 4/27/21
Condensed Game: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in seven runs off the strength of three home runs to power the Blue Jays to a 9-5 win
NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.
The "fight" will be held in Miami.
Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.
The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.
Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.
Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.
The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.
If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.
CHICAGO — Alex Killorn had a power-play goal and scored into an empty net, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth for the fourth straight season. Brayden Point stuffed in his team-leading 21st goal and added two assists. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde, Alex Barre-Boulet, and Blake Coleman also scored for defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, which kept pace with first-place Carolina and second place Florida at the top of the tight Central Division. The Lightning scored three straight goals in the second period to put this one away against sloppy Chicago. Tampa Bay finished 7-0-1 against the Blackhawks in the pandemic-shortened season. Brandon Hagel, Dominik Kubalik, Wyatt Kalynuk and Duncan Keith had goals for the fading Blackhawks, who remained seven points behind Nashville in the race for fourth place, and the final playoff spot, in the Central Division with seven games left. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves to earn his league-leading 29th win, despite allowing a couple of soft goals early. Point has four goals and six assists in six games. Kevin Lankinen yielded three goals on 11 shots in a first period filled with sloppy play and ugly goals at both ends, and was replaced by Malcolm Subban to start the second. The switch by Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton didn’t energize his team, and Subban allowed four goals on 19 shots the rest of the way. The Lightning led 3-2 after the first period. Cernak scored just 28 seconds in. He picked off Riley Stillman’s pass, raced down the right wing and beat Lankinen with a shot between the legs. Gourde made it 2-0 just under 4 minutes later, deflecting in Mikhail Sergachev’s feed after the Blackhawks failed to clear. Hegel cut it to 2-1 midway through the first when his centring pass from behind the net deflected off Coleman’s stick and trickled in. Barre-Boulet made it 3-1 with 4:56 left in the period when he slipped to the crease and popped in a rebound of his initial backhander from the slot. Kalynuk cut it to 3-2 with 2:01 to go with a shot from the circle that hit Vasilevskiy’s blocker and trickled in. Point made it 4-2 with wrap-around goal, his 21st, stuffed in off Subban’s right skate, 6:40 into the second. Coleman connected 2:41 later from the low edge of the circle. Killorn added a power-play goal — the first allowed by Chicago in eight games — with 6:21 left in the period to increase the Lightning’s lead to 6-2. Keith scored on a screened shot with 32 seconds to go in the frame to make it 6-3. Kubalik netted a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 6:09 left in the third, before Killorn sealed it with 51 seconds left. SHAW SALUTE The Blackhawks honoured forward Andrew Shaw, who retired on Monday due to concussion issues, with a videoboard salute in the first period. No fans were present, but both teams responded with stick tapping. HARD DEBUT Chicago LW Mike Hardman played in his first NHL game. The Blackhawks signed him to a two-year, entry-level contract last month after he completed his sophomore season at Boston College. STROME BACK Chicago forward Dylan Strome returned at centre after being a healthy scratch for two games. SITTING OUT Chicago D Calvin de Haan (hip) missed his second straight games. Also scratched for the Blackhawks were F Ryan Carpenter (concussion protocol) and rookie D Nicolas Beaudin. Tampa Bay D David Savard (lower-body injury, day-to-day) and C Mitchell Stephens sat out UP NEXT: Lightning: Host Dallas on Thursday. Blackhawks: Host Florida on Thursday in the first of a two-game series. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matt Carlson, The Associated Press
A valiant effort wasn't quite enough for the Raptors to overcome the powerhouse Nets.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo ended the longest home run drought of his career at 20 games with the Texas slugger’s hardest hit of the season, an early tiebreaking two-run shot in the Rangers' 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Nick Solak homered twice to take the Texas team lead with seven as the Rangers stopped a second four-game losing streak, their longest of the season. Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 with a strikeout as the LA designated hitter a day after getting the win, scoring three runs and driving in two while becoming the first home run leader to start as a pitcher since Babe Ruth a century ago. Gallo extended the longest current on-base streak in the major leagues to 23 games with a first-inning walk. It's the deepest season-opening run for Texas since Ian Kinsler reached in the first 25 games of 2008. But the 2019 All-Star's power slump had reached 88 plate appearances without even one extra-base hit before Gallo pulled a 114.3 mph liner down the line in right field off José Quintana to break a 1-1 tie in the third. Mike Trout, who entered the game leading the majors in on-base and slugging percentage, had was 2 for 4 with a double to raise his batting average to .431. Ohtani and Trout didn't go deep against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who had allowed a majors-leading eight home runs in his first four starts but didn't surrender one against the team that started the day leading the AL in long balls. Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed eight hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings for the right-hander's first win with the Rangers. He signed as a free agent in the off-season. Albert Pujols drove in the only LA run with a single in the second. The 41-year-old has 2,112 RBIs, second to Hank Aaron on the career list. Solak had a pair of solo shots in his first career multihomer game, starting in the first against Quintana (0-2). The LA left-hander allowed six hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Solak connected again in the seventh. Gallo, whose only other extra-base hit was a homer in Kansas City in the second game, struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth. It was the 11th consecutive game with at least one K for the AL leader in walks (23) and strikeouts (34). TRAINER'S ROOM Angels: Manager Joe Maddon said the blister on Ohtani's pitching hand that ended the right-hander's night after five innings wasn't a big concern. “We were just trying to stay ahead of it a little bit,” Maddon said. “Just one of those things that we will have to continue to monitor it.” ... Maddon said C Max Stassi (left thumb sprain) and OF Juan Lagares (left calf strain) were close to returning. UP NEXT Angels RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 6.28 ERA) is set for Wednesday's finale of the three-game series against Texas RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 3.06). Cobb has a 2.90 ERA in six career starts against the Rangers and is facing them for the first time since July 2018 with Baltimore. Dunning extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings in his previous start at the White Sox before allowing a career-high five earned runs without escaping the third. Dunning had a no-decision in Chicago's 9-7 victory. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid. Javier (3-0) allowed two hits in seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87. Brooks Raley and Ryan Pressly each pitched a perfect inning, with Pressly getting his third save. Seattle did not move a runner past second. Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games. Seattle has lost three in a row. Yordan Álvarez had a sacrifice fly and Kyle Tucker an RBI single in a two-run fourth off Marco Gonzales (1-3), who allowed five hits in six innings with four strikeouts. Gonzales has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: INF Shed Long, Jr. (right shin stress fracture) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. … Seattle claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to the alternate training site. Astros: RHP Pedro Báez (right shoulder soreness) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Monday. “He had a setback where he had some tenderness in his shoulder, and … he’s been on not quite 30 days and doesn’t look like he would be back prior to the 60 (days), and we needed the spot,” manager Dusty Baker said. … LHP Framber Valdéz (left index finger fracture) is ahead of schedule on his rehab, according to pitching coach Brent Strom, but Strom would not give a timetable for when Valdéz might return. UP NEXT Houston RHP Zack Greinke (2-1, 2.76 ERA) will start against Seattle RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.68) in the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game. Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8. Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game. “It feels much better to come in the locker room and celebrate a win,” Hischier said. “And we got to learn from that. I think if you look at the game, wasn’t easy, but we found a way to bounce back every time. And at the end of all the matters is we broke that streak and finally got a win.” Oskar Lindblom, Philippe Myers, Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who had rallied from a late two-goal deficit on Sunday to beat the Devils in a shootout. Brian Elliott made 21 saves for Philadelphia, whose playoffs hopes are all but gone. The Devils built a 3-1 lead after two periods on power-play goals by Hischier and Zacha, and Wood's third goal in as many games. Lindblom started the Flyers' comeback, scoring 15 seconds after Wood. The third period was crazy with six goals. Myers, scoring for the first time in 37 games this season and Giroux, who scored the Flyers two third-period goals Sunday, scored in the opening 3:34 to tie the game at 3-all. Carrick, who spent most of the season in the AHL, scored his first at 8:04 to give the Devils the lead, but Couturier tied the game at 12:25 with a shot from the side board. Sharangovich got the winner 11 seconds later when Elliott and his defenceman misplayed the puck behind the net, and the Russian rookie deposited it into a vacant net. “There’s been a few times where we’ve let those slip away this year and obviously we need to continue to work out learning how to win, and I think tonight was a step in the right direction for that,” said Devils defenceman Ty Smith, who had two assists. The Flyers had two great chances to tie the game with their net empty. Devils defenceman Matt Tennyson used his stick to prevent Couturier from tying the game after he beat Blackwood, who also stopped Giroux in close before the Maltsev goal. “We need to be better,” Couturier said. "We need to be more ready from the start of the game and be tougher to play for a whole game. We can be on and off. When we’re on, we’re one of the best teams, but we got to be more consistent.” This was the second of four straight games between the teams. They will play again in New Jersey on Thursday and meet on Saturday in Philadelphia. NOTES: Undrafted Russian defenceman Egor Zamula made his NHL debut for the Flyers. ... Devils forward Andreas Johnson was hurt Sunday and missed his first game of the game with a lower-body injury. ... New Jersey was 1 for 25 on the power play during the skid before converting on its first two chances. ... New Jersey is 5-17-3 at home. ... Flyers rookie Jackson Cates picked up his first NHL point. ... Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. ____ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night by rallying late to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103. Trailing 90-84 early in the fourth period, Brooklyn used a game-turning 16-2 run to grab control. Later, Durant hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining and glared at the Toronto bench after putting his team up 111-101. Durant, who was playing his second game after returning from a thigh injury, added 10 rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double. “Just all of the adversity that we’ve fought through this year with injuries, protocols, trade situations and guys being in and out of the lineup, I’m very proud of everybody in the organization top to bottom,” Durant said. Kyrie Irving finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Seven other Nets scored in double figures on the night Brooklyn became the first Eastern Conference team to lock up a playoff spot. “Tonight was a night where our connectivity really showed because Toronto put us under duress. When things weren’t going our way we could have started to splinter, but our guys stuck with it,” said Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, whose Nets made 13 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter. The Nets won for a third straight time and the fourth time in five games to prevent Toronto from pulling off the season sweep. The Raptors, who were led by Kyle Lowry’s 24 points, had their five-game home winning streak end. One of those victories was a 114-103 defeat of Brooklyn last week. On Tuesday, Toronto got outscored 31-24 in the fourth quarter after making just 7 of 21 shots. “I don’t think 116 is an outlandish number for that (Brooklyn) team, but we’ve just got to score a little bit more,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “The opportunities were there.” Newly signed guard Mike James scored all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets rallied from an 83-80 deficit to start the final period. Blake Griffin shot 6 of 11 and scored 17 points off the bench. “It seemed like there was a lot of back and forth for the majority of the game, but we were able to wear them down by the end of the game,” said Joe Harris, who had 16 points. It was just the 19th time all season that Durant has been on the floor with Irving because of injuries. The Nets are 12-7 in those games. Toronto was in action less than 24 hours after beating Cleveland 112-96 in Tampa on Monday. Back-to-back sets of games have been a problem all season for the Raptors, who are 2-12 on the second night of consecutive games. NO TIME TOGETHER Nash said he’s come to grips with the Nets not having James Harden, Durant and Irving on the floor together prior to the playoffs, if even then. Remarkably, Brooklyn’s trio of superstars have played just seven games together all season because of injuries and COVID protocols. “We recognize now that we’re not going to have the luxury of a run of games with everyone available, and we may not have that to start the playoffs,” Nash said. “It’s been like an avalanche of relentless injuries, games and travel and it’s just part of the challenge for this team.” Harden, who has been out April 5, is back with the team and Nash said the guard went through light drills on Tuesday. “He’s not doing any high-intensity stuff, but he’s shooting and doing all the strength and rehabilitation work. Positive signs, but still a ways to go.” TIP INS Nets: Brooklyn started a stretch of playing seven of the next eight on the road. Raptors: Toronto was once again without Chris Boucher, Gary Trent, Paul Watson and Jalen Harris. … Lowry made his first three 3s and 5 of his first 7 after missing 13 of 14 attempts in his previous two games. UP NEXT Nets: Play at Indiana on Thursday night. Raptors: Play at Denver on Thursday night. John Denton, The Associated Press
NASHVILLE — Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and three assists, and the Florida Panthers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth. Aleksander Barkov scored twice and had and assist for the Panthers. Anthony Duclair, Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano also scored, while Sam Bennett had three assists in Florida's second win in three games. Ryan Ellis scored twice and Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Predators, who had won three of four entering Tuesday as they battle the Dallas Stars for the fourth and final Central Division playoff berth. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Florida rallied on goals by Tippett at 4:57 and then Vatrano at 7:15 to complete the comeback. Huberdeau scored a pair of goals late in the third to complete the wild four-goal period for the Panthers. Ellis scored the game’s first goal at 6:07 of the opening period. From above the right faceoff circle, Ellis fired a slap shot that beat Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky high to the stick side. Ellis was aided by Kunin, who screened Bobrovsky from just outside of the crease. Barkov evened the score at 1 at 8:28 of the first. With the Panthers on a power play, Barkov snapped a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros high to the short side. Florida scored three power-play goals on five opportunities. Duclair’s power-play goal at 2:56 of the second gave Florida a 2-1 lead, but Kunin evened it up again at 6:50, tapping home the rebound from Calle Jarnkrok's shot. Nashville regained the lead at 12:40 of the second when Jeannot found the rebound of Roman Josi’s shot in the slot and slipped it by Bobrovsky for his third goal of the season. Barkov tied it again at 17:32 of the second when his shot from the left side deflected off Josi’s stick and between Saros’ pads. Saros stopped 49 of 55 shots. Late in the second, Ellis struck again when Matt Duchene sent a pass from below the goal line to Ellis in the right circle, where he beat Bobrovsky with a one-timer high to the far side. Duchene’s assist was career point 600 for the Nashville centre. Spencer Knight replaced Bobrovsky at the start of the third. Bobrovsky made 17 saves on 21 shots faced. Knight stopped all nine shots he faced in earning the second victory of his young NHL career. D LEADER With the assist on Jeannot’s second period goal, Josi took sole possession of first place for points among defenceman in Predators franchise history. The Nashville captain has 444 career points in 676 games played, all with the Predators. Josi surpassed former Nashville and current Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber on the list. Weber played 763 games for the Predators from 2005-16 before being traded to Montreal in exchange for P.K. Subban. Josi also moved into third place in franchise history for points by all skaters. He now trails just David Legwand (566) and Martin Erat (481). MORE Defence IN THE HOUSE Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks attended the game. He’s an alum of Nashville’s Vanderbilt University. SAROS AGAIN Saros started both ends of the back-to-back set with Florida. He has started nine straight and 14 of Nashville’s last 15 games. Entering Tuesday, Saros’ .929 save percentage was the NHL’s best among goaltenders who have at least 25 games played. Saros has already posted a career high in wins with 18. BOB BACK Saros wasn’t the only goaltender to play in both Monday and Tuesday’s games. Bobrovsky made the start Tuesday after coming into Monday’s game in relief of Chris Driedger, who left in the second period due to a lower-body injury. Prior to the game, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Driedger was not expected to play the remainder of the road trip, but was not anticipated to miss any more time than that. WHAT’S NEXT The Predators have a rare three-day break between games before hosting the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Florida travels to Chicago for a pair of games against the Blackhawks on Thursday and Saturday. Jim Diamond, The Associated Press
As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.