CG: WSH@MIL - 8/22/21
Condensed Game: Wong collected three RBIs on a home run and a triple to boost a strong effort by the bullpen in a 7-3 win over the Nationals
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Oakland Athletics for a second straight day with a 2-1 win Sunday. Puk (0-1) couldn't hold the lead after relieving Frankie Montas, who struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in a brilliant duel with Logan Webb. Solano connected moments after Austin Slater drew a pinch-hit walk. Domini
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez had an RBI double in the first inning of his first game back from injury, J.D. Davis homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory Sunday. Marcus Stroman (9-12) pitched six innings of four-hit ball for the Mets, who avoided a four-game series sweep and a seven-game season sweep at the Dodgers' hands with just their second win in 10 games overall. Báez made an immediate contribution
TORONTO — No stranger to the winner's circle south of the border, Irad Ortiz Jr. wasted no time making his mark in Canada's elite thoroughbred racing series. Ortiz rode Safe Conduct to victory in the 162nd running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday, taking the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. It was the Queen's Plate debut for Ortiz, a three-time Eclipse Award winner as top jockey (2018-20). He is no stranger to big-time wins in the United States. Ortiz is an 11-time Breeders'
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego 7-4 on Sunday, knocking the skidding Padres out of playoff position. Odubel Herrera went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the second-place Phillies remain five games behind Atlanta in the NL East. San Diego has lost nine of 11 and dropped a game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card. The Reds
DENVER (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field. Taylor Widener (2-1) tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a seven-game losing streak in Denver. Widener allowed a run, walked five and struck out five to pick up his first win since April 4. Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home. Jon Gray (7-10) has lost
Nice fans threw water bottles onto the field, igniting a brawl involving players, fans and team staff.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea
TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer was an unwanted incident on a long list of distressing developments for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Among the contributing factors in Toronto's 5-3 loss in 11 innings to Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers were a ninth-inning throwing error with two-out from Marcus Semien, an offence that continues to struggle and the Blues Jays ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. In the sixth i