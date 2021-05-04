CG: TOR@OAK - 5/3/21
Condensed Game: Ramón Laureano and Stephen Piscotty both belted two-run homers to help lead the A's to a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays
Condensed Game: Ramón Laureano and Stephen Piscotty both belted two-run homers to help lead the A's to a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.
The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.
Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.
Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.
Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.
Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.
The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.
The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.
At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.
The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.
Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball with three walks for the defending AL champion Rays. The Los Angeles-area native largely dominated the Angels’ lineup until a rocky sixth, striking out eight for his fourth win in five starts. Shohei Ohtani hit his ninth homer after being scratched from his scheduled pitching start earlier in the day for the Angels, who have lost eight of 12. Anthony Rendon also homered in the sixth, but the slugging third baseman exited in the eighth after sharply fouling a ball off his left knee. Rendon, who has already missed 12 games this season due to injuries, had to be helped off the field. José Quintana (0-3) yielded five runs and six hits with nine strikeouts for the Angels while failing to get out of the fourth inning in another poor start. The veteran has lasted just 17 combined innings in five starts for his new team, giving up 20 earned runs. Ohtani was scratched from his fourth mound start of the season several hours before the game because he was still a bit sore after getting hit on the right elbow by a pitch Sunday in Seattle. But the two-way star went 2 for 4 as the Angels' designated hitter, highlighted by his 427-foot, two-run shot over the ficus trees behind the centre-field fence. Quintana struck out five of Tampa Bay's first six hitters, but the Rays loaded the bases in the third before Brosseau's single off David Fletcher's glove at shortstop. Yandy Díaz and Margot followed with RBI singles to interrupt the Rays' recent struggles with runners in scoring position. Adames then crushed his third homer of the season in the fourth, a 446-foot shot to left-centre. Rendon followed Ohtani's homer with a solo shot into the Angels' bullpen in left, but Glasnow salvaged Tampa Bay's two-run lead by inducing a double play with his 99th and final pitch. Margot added a two-run homer in the ninth. ALBERT AT THIRD Rendon's injury forced 41-year-old first baseman Albert Pujols to play third base in the ninth inning. The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history regularly played third early in his career with St. Louis, but has manned the hot corner in only a handful of games over the past 18 years. TRAINER'S ROOM Rays: Relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks threw a simulated inning and looked good, manager Kevin Cash said. The right-hander is close to returning from a right rotator cuff strain. Angels: Reliever Mike Mayers went on the injured list with an unspecified ailment, and the club recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval. ... Ohtani was too sore to pitch, but he is expected to return to the mound later in the week, either against the Rays or on the weekend against the Dodgers. Los Angeles has a six-man rotation, so pitchers will move up one day until Ohtani is ready. UP NEXT Promising prospect Shane McClanahan (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes his second career start for Tampa Bay, and the Angels could counter with Ohtani, Alex Cobb (1-1, 7.16) or another strategy. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Cedric Mullins and Freddy Galvis each hit a two-run homer in Baltimore’s five-run eighth inning and the Orioles rallied for a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Shut down by Seattle’s bullpen for seven innings, the Orioles broke loose in the eighth. Mullins got it started with a shot off Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) to right-centre field that was nearly stolen at the wall by right fielder Mitch Haniger. The ball appeared to graze the top of Haniger’s glove as he crashed into the fence. It was the first earned run allowed by Misiewicz in his 13th appearance. Maikel Franco added an RBI groundout to score Austin Hays after he doubled, and Galvis followed with the decisive blow, taking Wyatt Mills out to left-centre. Mullins’ homer was his fifth of the season, and Galvis hit his third. Dean Kremer had arguably the best start of his young career, throwing six innings for Baltimore and allowing just two hits and one run. The only blemish was Tom Murphy’s solo homer in the fifth. Cole Sulser (1-0) pitched the seventh, but Shawn Armstrong ran into trouble in the eighth. He gave up a two-run homer to Haniger, his eighth of the season. That’s all the Mariners got, though, as Tanner Scott finished the eighth and César Valdez pitched the ninth for his seventh save. Seattle has scored three runs or fewer in six of its past nine games. With injuries to the starting rotation, the Mariners turned to their bullpen to try and navigate the Orioles' lineup. Erik Swanson started off with two perfect innings and the four relievers that followed continued to blank Baltimore until the eighth. Seattle had not allowed a run in 21 innings before Mullins went deep. SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS The Mariners will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to fans attending games starting Tuesday. The team is partnering with the City of Seattle and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to provide either the two-shot Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s a similar partnership to the one the Seattle Sounders offered to soccer fans beginning with their match on Sunday. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: D.J. Stewart was scratched from the original lineup due to lower back stiffness. Stewart was originally slated to start in right field and bat fifth. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart was receiving treatment before the game and was considered day-to-day. UP NEXT Orioles: Jorge López (1-3, 7.48 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season. López did not factor in the decision last time out against the Yankees and did not allow a home run for the first time in eight starts. Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.98) makes his fifth start of the year. Dunn’s only win came against Baltimore on April 15 when he allowed one run and two hits in five innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson's no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0 Monday night, the Pirates' fifth straight loss. Anderson (2-3) kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh. Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field. Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning. After Myers’ hit, Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Nola hit an RBI single with two outs to chase Anderson. San Diego had just three hits. The Padres needed a bullpen game because three starters are out with injuries or illness. San Diego’s sixth pitcher, Mark Melancon, who was named the NL Reliever of the Month for April earlier Monday after converting all nine save chances, pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Miguel Diaz, Craig Stammen, Austin Adams, Tim Hill (2-2) and Drew Pomeranz also contributed to the four-hitter. Anderson walked Trent Grisham leading off the game but induced a double-play grounder from Fernando Tatis Jr., the first of 13 straight batters Anderson retired before Jake Cronenworth reached on Anderson’s fielding error in the fifth. Third baseman Erik Gonzalez made a nice sliding, spinning stop of Myers’ grounder and threw a two-hopper to first for the first out of the fifth. Former Pirates starter Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on April 9, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the third. Musgrove pinch-hit to save a position player because the Padres needed a bullpen day. Anderson allowed two runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked three. Anderson won a 5-1 decision against Musgrove on April 14 in Pittsburgh. He also won a 5-4 decision against San Diego's Chris Paddack on Sept. 25 while with San Francisco. Diaz started for the Padres and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 14, 2019, at Colorado and his first start since June 21, 2017, at the Chicago Cubs. He struck out three and walked two. Diaz was invited to 2020 spring training but did not appear on the Padres’ 60-man player pool during the pandemic shortened season. Rookie second baseman Kim Ha-seong made a nice diving stop of Michael Perez’s grounder and threw him out to end the second and strand two runners. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz (cracked right middle fingernail) from the injured list and optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate site. UP NEXT Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler was expected to name a starter after the game. It could be RHP Dinelson Lamet, who is eligible to come off the injured list, or LHP Ryan Weathers, who came out of his last start with soreness in his left arm after just one inning Wednesday at Arizona. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist to reach 999 career points and the Los Angeles Kings put a big dent in the Arizona Coyotes’ playoff hopes with a 3-2 win Monday night. Kopitar scored in the second period and had an assist on Alex Iafallo's goal, putting him within one point of becoming the fourth Kings player to reach 1,000 for his career. Trevor Moore also scored and Jonathan Quick had 17 saves before leaving after the second period with an upper-body injury. Cal Petersen stopped 15 shots and helped the Kings withstand a wild late flurry by the Coyotes in relief. Jakob Chychrun scored his 17th goal, which leads all NHL defencemen, and Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper had 22 saves. Arizona is five points behind St. Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot with three games left after the Blues beat Anaheim earlier Monday. The Coyotes have lost 11 of 14. The Coyotes got off to a slow in a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Saturday and did it again in another must-win game. Arizona had one shot on goal in the first 15 minutes — the Kings had nine — and Kuemper had to make some difficult saves, including a diving stop on Sean Walker in the early going. The Coyotes finally generated some offensive pressure late and Dvorak scored, gathering a pass from Lawson Crouse and knocking it past Quick with a backhander. The lead didn't last long. Moore scored 35 seconds later, beating Kuemper to the short after an Arizona faceoff win to the goalie's right. The Coyotes closed the period on the power play after the Kings' Tobias Bjornfot ran Clayton Keller into Quick. Chychrun capitalized 53 seconds into the second, beating Quick from the left circle on a shot off the post. Kopitar tied it midway through the period, one-timing a pass from Adrian Kempe past Kuemper's stick side on a 2-on-1. Iafallo put the Kings up on a late power play, jamming in a rebound after Kuemper stopped Drew Doughty's initial shot. Petersen made several difficult saves in the final two minutes after Arizona pulled Kuemper for an extra attacker. The Coyotes also had a couple of good in-close chances just miss due to bouncing pucks. UP NEXT The Kings lead the Coyotes 4-3 heading into the season series finale on Wednesday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid had four points and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Oilers captain had two goal and two assists and Jesse Puljujarvi had one of each. Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored for Edmonton (31-17-2), and Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists. McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists). Nate Schmidt and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (19-24-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to five games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-23 to collect his 12th win of the season. Canucks netminder Braden Holtby had 27 saves. The Oilers hold a 4-2 edge in the season series between the two sides with four games to go. Edmonton sits second in the North Division, eight points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver remains at the bottom of the all-Canadian group's standings with nine games to go. The Chicago Blackhawks bounced the Oilers from the play-in round in a five-game series last season. The Oilers held a 4-2 lead heading into the third Monday night and refused to relent. The Canucks had a single shot on goal through the first 15 minutes of the period. Vancouver pulled Holtby with 3:29 left on the clock and the move immediately paid off with Boeser sent a bullet soaring past Koskinen off a face-off draw. The right-winger leads the Canucks in scoring with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). McDavid sealed the score at 5-3, burying an empty-net strike with 1:00 to go in the game. Kahun closed out the second period with a blast past Holtby, making it 4-2 for Edmonton with 44.1 seconds left on the clock. Miller had briefly narrowed the Oilers lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal of the year. Vancouver's second of the night came 17:16 into the second when Miller tucked a backhanded shot under Koskinen's outstretched glove from the top of the crease. Just 41 seconds earlier, McDavid picked off a Canucks pass in the neutral zone, skated into Vancouver territory and blasted a shot at Holtby. The netminder initially seemed to make a glove save, but the puck trickled through and his attempt to dive backward and sweep it off the goal line was unsuccessful. Barrie gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds into the middle frame. Holtby stopped a shot from Puljujarvi but couldn't corral the rebound. Barrie scooped up the puck at the top of the crease and quickly popped it in for his eighth goal of the season. The Canucks tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the first, thanks to Schmidt's fifth goal of the season. The defenceman took advantage of a net-front screen by rookie Nils Hoglander and rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle, beating Koskinen on his blocker side. The Oilers got an early lead after McDavid sent a slick pass to Puljujarvi across the slot. The Finnish forward fired a one timer past Holtby from the right face-off circle to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the game. It was Puljujarvi's 13th goal of the year. The Canucks recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone and centre Tyler Graovac from the taxi squad earlier on Monday, moves aimed at filling spots on a team that's been rocked by injuries. Centre Brandon Sutter (upper body) is the latest Vancouver player to go down with an injury, joining forwards Tyler Motte, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Elias Pettersson who were already out with various ailments. The team also placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave on Saturday amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Monday's game kicked off four-straight matchups between the Oilers and Canucks. Round two will go in Vancouver on Tuesday. NOTES: Each side was 0 for 1 on the power play. … Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse played his 400th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Russell Westbrook drops another insane stat line, Las Vegas is now on the clock for the NFL Draft, Alabama adds another player to its roster and Bill and Melinda Gates really need to buy some pro sports teams.
With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.