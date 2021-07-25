CG: TOR@NYM - 7/24/21

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO — Toronto FC leaves Chicago with three points and a huge sigh of relief. Alex Bono made a career-high 13 saves and Toronto got goals from Yeferson Soteldo and Nick DeLeon, hanging on for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday that extended its unbeaten record under interim coach Javier Perez to four games. After going behind in the second minute, Chicago roared back and attacked a makeshift Toronto defence with Bono forced to make save after save. The teams exchanged late goals to m