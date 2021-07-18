CG: TEX@TOR - 7/18/21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Hyun Jin Ryu threw a seven-inning shutout against the Rangers in the Blue Jays' 5-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories