CG: TB@TOR - 5/21/19
Condensed Game: Ji-man Choi tied the game with a pinch-hit HR and Francisco Mejía crushed a grand slam in the 12th to lead the Rays in win
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.
David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.
The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.
Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.
The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.
The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.
While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.
No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night. The A's led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon's bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning. Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth for insurance and the third four-hit game of his career. Pinder, who had three hits and his own nifty grab, drove a fastball from Mike Mayers (1-3) into right-center to put Oakland back in front at 6-4. The second baseman, who homered for the second time this season, also came through with his glove. He had a diving catch on a shallow flyball to right-center by José Iglesias to end the fifth. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Yusmeiro Petit (6-0), the second of four Oakland pitchers, allowed two runs in one inning but got the win. Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered and Juan Lagares had a two-run triple for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since superstar outfielder Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf injury. Oakland got on the board first when Canha led off the third with his ninth homer, marking the second time this year he's gone deep in back-to-back games. The Angels responded in the bottom half when Iglesias lined a fastball from rookie James Kaprielian over the wall in center. After Oakland took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Sean Murphy's two-run double, the Angels scored three times in the home half to take the lead. Walsh began the rally with a solo shot. Three batters later, Lagares lined a ball down the right-field line that took a couple caroms off the wall and led to a two-run triple and a short-lived Angels 4-3 advantage. FOR STARTERS Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in his second major league start. Los Angeles' José Quintana went a season-high 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. ROJAS CLUTCH IN RIGHT Jose Rojas had the first two outfield assists of his career. The Angels right fielder prevented Oakland from adding on runs in the third when he fielded Pinder's double on one bounce, threw it to second baseman David Fletcher, who then relayed it to home to get Matt Olson at home. In the seventh, Rojas cleanly fielded Laureano's single and fired a perfect throw to catcher Drew Butera to tag Canha. Rojas is the first Angels outfielder with two assists in a game since Justin Upton on April 18, 2018, against Boston. TRAINER'S ROOM Athletics: P A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) will have another rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Las Vegas after throwing a scoreless inning on Thursday. ... P Jesús Luzardo (broken left hand) is with the team on this road trip and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. ... P Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) was moved to the 60-day injured list. Angels: P Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session. UP NEXT Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.88 ERA) is 3-0 and has held opponents to a .219 batting average over his last seven starts. Los Angeles lefty Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.56 ERA) is still looking for his first major league win as a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night. With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry. After he struck out Alex Dickerson to strand runners at second and third in the fourth inning, Bauer appeared to mimic placing a sword in its sheath on his waist. As he left the game to a chorus of boos from the Oracle Park crowd in the seventh, he cupped his hand to his ear and raised his arms to provoke Giants fans. With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Blake Treinen handled the ninth for Los Angeles and got his second save. Coming off an 8-1 homestand, Los Angeles pulled within one game of first-place San Francisco. The streaky Dodgers started the season 13-2, lost 15 of their next 20 games and have won nine of their last 10. A day after scoring 19 runs at Cincinnati, the Giants went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and had their five-game winning streak stopped. The Dodgers got all the offense they need edin the third off lefty Alex Wood (5-1). Mookie Betts doubled with one out and Taylor followed by crushing a 2-0 slider over the wall in straightaway center for a 2-0 lead. Opponents entered hitting just .131 with two extra-base hits against Wood’s slider. The Giants closed to 2-1 in the sixth without registering a hit. Bauer walked two and, with two outs, Evan Longoria’s comebacker deflect off the pitcher's glove. Bauer then threw past first base for an error that brought home an unearned run. ROSTER MOVES With their bullpen depleted after heavy use Thursday, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Nate Jones from the minors. Jones was signed just last week after pitching for Atlanta earlier this season. Outfielder Luke Raley was optioned to clear a spot on the active roster and infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The Giants promoted right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Sacramento, and he’s a candidate to potentially start Saturday after Logan Webb joined the injured list with a strained shoulder. TRAINER’S ROOM Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab game as he works back from a fractured left leg. Giants: Backup catcher Curt Casali was OK after getting hit with a fastball on the elbow Thursday, manager Gabe Kapler said. UP NEXT RHP Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98) takes the mound for Los Angeles on Saturday and is unbeaten over his past 17 regular-season starts dating back to September 2019. The Giants hadn't announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Stiglich, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 7-5 victory over Houston on Friday night after Astros starter Tyler Ivey was spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team. García's opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt's second error of the game. García's homer was the team-leading 12th for the 28-year-old Cuban rookie. And it marked the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field, giving the Rangers just their second win in 11 games. Slugger Joey Gallo kept the inning going with a walk from Bryan Abreu (2-3), who was an out away from his first career save. Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with tying single in Houston's three-run eighth. It ensured a no-decision for Ivey, who had a large group of family and friends in a suite about 40 miles from where he was a high school standout. Carlos Correa sparked the Astros' rally after replacing Almedys Díaz, who had left hamstring tightness, in the fifth when the star shortstop was supposed to have the night off. Correa's RBI double was followed by another from Jason Castro, who had three hits and scored the tying run. Ian Kennedy came on to face Altuve with two outs, and the Texas closer ended up with his first blown save of the season in 12 opportunities when the Houston star hit a liner to left center. Correa was the automatic runner in the 10th and scored when Holt threw wide of second base on Altuve's grounder with one out against left-hander Taylor Hearn (2-1). The tough ending for Houston came after Ivey no longer had to worry about taking the loss across the street from where he watched the Rangers growing up at open-air Globe Life Park. The 25-year-old's debut was inside year-old Globe Life Field, the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium with a view through the huge windows above left field of what’s now a football venue. A lanky right-hander with a herky-jerky windup and high leg kick, Ivey retired the first seven Texas batters before Holt's solo homer got Texas even at 1. García had a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth, and Nate Lowe added an RBI single in the fifth right after Ivey came out. Ivey, who pitched at Texas A&M as a freshman before going to junior college and getting drafted by the Astros in the third round in 2017, allowed six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Kyle Gibson ended up with his fourth consecutive no-decision, giving up one run in six innings to tie the Texas franchise record with his ninth consecutive start of at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed. All nine have come since the right-hander had the shortest opening day start in franchise history, getting one out while allowing five runs after being given a 5-0 lead. UP NEXT Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.70 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision in Houston's 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. He's making his 100th career start. Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.93) has allowed six earned over his last 16 innings to get his ERA down from 7.39. Lyles outdueled Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in his most recent start, allowing a run in six innings in Texas' 5-2 win. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Graves had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche used a three-goal second period to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday night and take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round West Division matchup. Alex Newhook scored his first NHL goal, and Tyson Jost, Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who can complete a series sweep Sunday in Game 4 in St. Louis. Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves. Graves broke a scoreless tie at 1:57 of the second period. Graves, who had just gotten out of the penalty box, beat Binnington in a race for a loose puck in left circle and chipped it in the empty net. Newhook made it 2-0, burying a rebound off a slap shot by Graves with 7:23 left in the second. Colorado added to its lead with 3:52 left in the second on a diving swipe of the puck by Jost, finishing off a rush moments after Grubauer got in front of a point-blank chance for Jordan Kyrou. The Blues unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference — giving the Avalanche a power play. But Bozak scored a short-handed goal just nine seconds into the penalty kill to cut the Colorado lead to 3-1. Grubauer was stellar from the start, making 25 saves in the first two periods and several more in the third period as a desperate Blues team tried to come back. Saad’s second goal of the playoffs with 6:18 left in the third sealed the win for the Avalanche. Compher added an empty-net goal. REPEAT OFFENDER Avalanche C Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games for his check to the head of Blues D Justin Faulk in the third period of Game 2. This is the sixth time Kadri has been suspended in his 12-year career, the most recent being a five-game suspension in the 2019 playoffs as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs for a hit on Boston Bruins F Jake Debrusk. Kadri was given a match penalty for the hit on Faulk, who didn’t return and was scratched with an upper-body injury on Friday. THIN BLUE LINE Along with Faulk, the Blues lost Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) after a hit from Jost, leaving St. Louis with just four defensemen to finish Game 2. With Faulk and Bortuzzo out for Game 3, St. Louis was forced to play Steven Santini and Mitch Reinke. Santini played in just three regular-season games and Reinke played his lone NHL game in 2018. PANDEMIC PLAY The Blues allowed 9,000 fans, nearly 50% capacity, for the game. It was the largest percentage increase since St. Louis began its home schedule on Jan. 18. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Harris, The Associated Press