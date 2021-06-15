CG: TB@CHW - 6/14/21

The Canadian Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night to halt a three-game slide. Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 14 games. Dylan Floro (2-4), the fifth Miami pitcher, began the eighth with a walk to Dylan Carlson before Goldschmidt singled. With one out, O’Neill hit his second dou