CG: STL@PIT - 8/27/21

Condensed Game: Happ tossed 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball and Edman crushed a two-run homer and drove in three in the Cardinals' 4-3 win

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories