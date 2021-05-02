CG: STL@PIT - 5/1/21
Condensed Game: Nolan Arenado homered and plated in three runs, and Tommy Edman logged four hits in the Cardinals' 12-5 win over the Pirates
Condensed Game: Nolan Arenado homered and plated in three runs, and Tommy Edman logged four hits in the Cardinals' 12-5 win over the Pirates
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.
Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after centre fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries. “Conforto was ready and got his pitch,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games. Philadelphia hasn’t won consecutive games since a three-game sweep of Atlanta to open the season. With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, second base ump Jose Navas ruled Andrew McCutchen ran out of the baseline to avoid an attempted tag by shortstop Francisco Lindor on what became an inning-ending double play. Replays showed McCutchen ran in a straight line from first to second. “That was about as straight of a line as you can run,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a terrible call. The sad thing about it is, not reviewable. I’m sorry, that’s as clear as it can be and it might have cost us the game.” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, sitting out after getting hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday, was ejected for arguing from the top step of the dugout. “It definitely can test your patience,” McCutchen said. “It can definitely be frustrating when they get out of that inning like that.” Navas was involved in another shaky call last week when Minnesota lefty J.A. Happ was trying for a no-hitter against Pittsburgh. Navas was behind the plate when he ruled Wilmer Difo out for running too far inside the baseline and thus interfering with a throw. Philadelphia pitchers had retired 14 consecutive batters before Conforto drove an 0-1 delivery from Hector Neris (1-3) over the wall in right-centre. “I wasn’t looking to hit a splitter, but anything up in the zone you can handle is what you’re looking for up there,” Conforto said. Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save. New York relievers have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings. A day after things got heated in the eighth inning and the benches cleared, Wheeler plunked Lindor with a breaking ball in the first. Lindor ran to first base without incident, and no warnings were issued by the umpires. The scene was a far cry from Friday night when Jose Alvarado struck out Dominic Smith, then celebrated and shouted in Smith’s direction. There was history between the two stemming from April 13 when Smith objected to Alvarado throwing near Conforto’s head and then hitting him. Tempers flared and Alvarado threw his glove to the ground, but both players were restrained and no punches were thrown. Smith singled in the Mets’ four-run first, which ended with a double-play groundout by James McCann. Smith slid into second trying to break up the double play, but he and Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius embraced after they became untangled. Conforto’s two-run double in the first helped the Mets to a rare offensive outburst. New York entered last in the majors in runs, hits, homers and RBIs and had scored a total of just 13 runs in its last eight losses. Wheeler blanked the Mets from that point, exiting after allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. The Phillies got two runs back in the second on Andrew Knapp’s groundout and Wheeler’s RBI single to right. They tied it in the sixth on Bohm’s opposite-field, two-run homer to right. It was the first homer allowed this season through 26 1/3 innings by Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. SIMPLER APPROACH Pete Alonso had an RBI double in the first and also singled in the third, and spoke afterward about a hitters’ meeting on Saturday in which the Mets discussed freeing their minds and having a simpler approach at the plate. “If you get caught thinking, the game speeds up,” Alonso said. “By the time you’re done thinking, the ball is in the catcher’s mitt. Having too much (information) isn’t necessarily productive. Our sole focus was to simplify our approach, at the end of the day trying to hit the ball hard and make sure it’s leaving the box harder than it came in.” TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: Nimmo exited with a bruised left index finger after fouling off a 1-2 pitch in the seventh. X-rays were negative. … Davis left the game with a left hand sprain. He also was hurt at bat during a strikeout in the sixth. Both are day to day, Rojas said. ... RHP Marcus Stroman was feeling better a day after being lifted from Friday’s start after five innings and 64 pitches due to a tight right hamstring, Rojas said. … Rojas indicated that INF Luis Guillorme strained his right oblique during batting practice Friday. Guillorme is on the 10-day IL. Phillies: Harper missed his third straight game as he continues to recover from getting hit in the face and right wrist by a pitch in St. Louis. … Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto (left hand soreness) was not in the starting lineup for the second day in a row but was available to catch and hit in an emergency, according to bench coach Rob Thomson on the club’s pregame radio show. Thomson filled in there for Girardi, who did return in time to manage the game after missing Friday’s contest for his daughter's college graduation. Harper and Realmuto could both play Sunday, Girardi said afterward. … Gregorius was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after missing one game, and OF Roman Quinn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. UP NEXT The teams close out the three-game set Sunday night with Mets LHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA) scheduled to face Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double ... in the first half.
The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing. Medina Spirit won by a half-length on Saturday, giving Baffert his seventh victory, the most of any trainer in the race's 147-year history. The jockey and trainer — both Hall of Famers — teamed up eight months ago to win a pandemic-delayed Derby in September with Authentic, who raced to an early lead and hung on. That wasn't so surprising. This one was. Sent off at 12-1 — astronomical odds for a colt trained by the white-haired, two-time Triple Crown winner — Medina Spirit was in a street fight thundering down the stretch. The dark brown colt was pressed by Mandaloun on his outside. Hot Rod Charlie was coming fast outside of Mandaloun, with 5-2 favourite Essential Quality giving chase on the far outside. “I kept waiting for all those horses to pass him,” Baffert said. “When he got to the eighth pole, we said, ‘This guy has got a shot.’” Velazquez knew he had plenty of horse left. “We got to the 16th pole and he put his ears down and kept fighting,” the jockey said. “I was so proud of him.” In the paddock, Baffert watched in amazement as one of the least heralded Derby runners of his long career dug in at the front. “You could tell he was laying it down and Johnny was riding hard,” Baffert said. “He was just relentless.” Medina Spirit led all the way and ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.02. He paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60. The victory was worth $1.86 million. Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and was a bargain-basement buy at $35,000 for current owner Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia. By comparison, Zedan recently paid $1.7 million for an unraced 2-year-old. “He doesn’t know how much he cost,” Baffert said, “but what a little racehorse.” Baffert punched his right arm in the air after watching the finish on the video board. He was buried in celebratory hugs by his wife, Jill, and youngest son, Bode. Jill Baffert had reason to celebrate earlier, when a horse she co-owns and is trained by her husband won a $500,000 race on the undercard. “I'm really, really surprised,” the 68-year-old trainer said of Medina Spirit. It wasn't false modesty. Baffert had been low-key about his chances after two of his best horses — Life Is Good and Concert Tour — were derailed along the Derby trail. Medina Spirit isn't the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert's California barn. “I cannot believe he won this race,” the trainer said. “That little horse, that was him, all guts. He's always shown that he’s been an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body.” Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in six career starts and two of his three losses came to Life Is Good, who likely would have been the Derby favourite had he not been injured. “I’ve rehearsed this speech in the shower and treadmill,” Zedan said. “Never thought I was going to do it, but here I am.” Medina Spirit broke sharply out of the gate while Essential Quality and 9-2 second choice Rock Your World bumped shortly after the start. “We were done,” Rock Your World's trainer John Sadler said. “No chance.” Essential Quality was five horses wide in both the first and second turns before taking aim at Medina Spirit in the stretch and coming up short in fourth place. “He didn’t get the greatest trip,” trainer Brad Cox said of the favourite. “That can happen when you start from the 14-hole." Mandaloun — Cox's other entry — finished second and returned $23.00 and $13.40. Hot Rod Charlie, partly owned by five former Brown University football players, was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Baffert won back-to-back, having tied Ben Jones with his sixth victory last year when the race was run in September without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The seven wins? I can't believe I won two,” Baffert said. “That’s what I love about this business: Nobody knows for sure.” A week earlier, Baffert sat in front of the Arkansas Racing Commission appealing a 15-day suspension that was part of his punishment for a pair of drug positives involving two of his horses from May 2020. He was successful, with the commission voting unanimously to reduce his fines and overturn the suspension. “I'm just so grateful I can still compete at this level,” Baffert said. Velazquez became the first jockey to win consecutive Derbies since Victor Espinoza in 2014-15. The 49-year-old rider also completed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double for the first time since Calvin Borel in 2009, winning the $1 million race for fillies on Friday. Velazquez had told Baffert a night earlier not to underestimate Medina Spirit, named for the second holiest city in Islam and capital of the Medina province in Saudi Arabia. “Every time I asked him for a little more, he gave me more,” Velazquez said. The Derby went off on a sun-splashed day with attendance of 51,838 — about 100,000 fewer than usual. Fans were told to wear masks inside the track, but plenty of them did not. O Besos finished fifth, followed by Midnight Bourbon, Keepmeinmind, Helium and Known Agenda. Highly Motivated was 10th, ahead of Sainthood, Like The King, Bourbonic, Hidden Stash, Brooklyn Strong, Super Stock, Rock Your World, Dynamic One and Soup and Sandwich. Keepmeinmind is trained by Calgary's Robertino Diodoro, who had a horse in the Derby for the first time. Woodbine trainer Mark Casse trains Helium and Canadian-bred Soup and Sandwich. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Saturday night. Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities. Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave Texas a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning. Andriese gave up three runs and three hits in one inning. Back-to-back doubles by Calhoun and Culberson in the eighth produced Texas’ eighth run. Looking to become the American League’s first five-game winner, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left with a 5-4 lead after five innings. He allowed eight hits and threw 67 pitches. Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez had two singles and an RBI for Boston. Martinez went into play leading the majors with 25 RBIs. Joely Rodriguez retired Xander Bogaerts on a bases-loaded grounder to leave the Red Sox scoreless in the eighth. Boston stranded 10 overall. Texas starter Jordan Lyles gave up five runs in four innings and failed to win at home for the third time in three games this season. Renfroe pulled a slider into the second deck in the second inning to give Boston a 2-0 lead. The RBI singles by Martinez and Bogaerts that put the Red Sox ahead came off reliever Taylor Hearn to score inherited runners. The Rangers' bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings before Christian Vazquez’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Bogaerts. Kiner-Falefa’s fourth homer of the season matched his career high in only 28 games. His triple came on a liner just over the glove of second baseman Christian Arroyo that barely got past Renfroe in the right-centre gap and rolled to the wall. TRAINER’S ROOM Red Sox: OF Kiké Hernández was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game after running into the centre-field wall Thursday night. He entered in the eighth inning. UP NEXT Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA) will start Sunday’s finale of the four-game series, having recorded season highs Tuesday with seven innings, 93 pitches and 10 strikeouts in beating the New York Mets 2-1. He’ll face Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61), who comes off a 6-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday. He allowed eight home runs in his previous four starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Aleksander Barvok scored his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist. Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division. Barkov, Duclair and Tippett connected in a 1:06 span late in the second and early in the third period to put the Panthers back ahead after Chicago had tied it at 2. Chicago’s Connor Murphy and Alex DeBrincat scored 52 seconds apart late in the third. Kirby Dach scored a power-play goal midway through the third and Dominik Kubalik connected with 18 seconds left as the Blackhawks pressed with goalie Kevin Lankinen on the bench an extra attacker. But Chicago lost its fourth straight (0-3-1) and slid to the brink of elimination from the Central Division playoff chase. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Lankinen blocked 37 shots. Duclair has four goals in his last three games, and six goals and nine assists in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury on April 13. Barkov has seven goals in seven games. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Duclair’s second-effort goal 7:54 in. Duclair slipped free of defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk, cut to the slot and beat Lankinen with a low wrister. Gusev made it 2-0 at 2:30 the second with his first goal in nine games with Florida. He skated unchecked from the right corner to front of the net and a backhander between Lankinen’s pads. Murphy and DeBrincat tied it at 2 the late in the second. With Radko Gudas off for holding, Murphy beat Bobrovsky from the point on a screened shot with 4:41 left in the period and one second remaining on the power play. DeBrincat tied it from the slot, after taking Gaudette’s feed from left wing after Gaudette had faked a badly beat Gudas. Barkov put Florida back ahead it 3-2 with 6.8 seconds left in the second, breaking in alone a firing a rising shot over Lankinen’s shoulder. Duclair skated in down right wing, deked Lankinen to the ice and made it 4-2 just 28 seconds in to the third. Tippett, alone in the slot, fired in shot 31 seconds later to up the Panthers lead to 5-2. FANNING THE HOME TEAM Fans, termed “friends and family,” attended a Blackhawks game for the first time in the pandemic-shortened season and sat in the United Center’s lower bowl. Starting May 7, the city and state will allow the arena to accommodate 25% capacity for Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games. INJURY/ROSTER REPORTS Panthers: F Mason Marchment missed his sixth game (upper-body) and G Chris Driedger missed his third (lower-body). Coach Joel Quenneville said both have been skating and he expects them to return next week. Blackhawks: D Calvin de Haan (hip) missed his fourth game. …. D Ian Mitchell returned after sitting out five games and fellow rookie D Nicholas Beaudin sat out. Coach Jeremy Colliton said the 22-year-old Mitchell, who started strong this season, needed time in the minors and the on the taxi squad “to get his swagger back. UP NEXT Panthers: Host Dallas on Monday, the first in a three-game homestand to close the regular season. Blackhawks: At Carolina on Monday to open a three-game series. Matt Carlson, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he'd dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series win of his career. The win Saturday night was the fifth straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year. Busch has won twice this year. Busch won the first two stages and led a race-high 59 of the 140 laps. He got beat by Ross Chastain when the race first went to overtime as Busch struggled to get his Tundra through the gears. Chastain sailed past Busch and pulled Zane Smith with him as Busch plummeted into traffic. But a spin deeper in the field brought out the caution, set up a restart for a second overtime and gave Busch another chance. He restarted in the second row behind Chastain and Smith, darted to the top, pulled around to the front of the field and drove to the win by .665-seconds over Chastain. He did his customary bow with the checkered flag to the limited spectators permitted in the grandstands. Raphael Lessard of Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que., was eighth, while Stewart Friesen of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., finished 14th. Busch, scheduled to race Sunday in the Cup race at Kansas, said he struggled with restarts in the truck. “No restarts went our way, definitely missed something being able to come up through the gears and get going. It just would not go,” Busch said. “It was just slow. Guys would just swarm us.” Chastain finished second and said he wasn't unnerved when the race went to a second overtime. He'd just beaten Busch on the first restart and figured, “let's do it again.” He was satisfied with the second-place finish and called it progress for Niece Motorsports. Austin Hill was third and neither he or Chastain thought they had anything for Busch once Busch got past them on the last restart. “I thought I did everything right on that restart, thew it on the apron saw Chastain go up to block. From then on it was a drag race," Hill said. “He held me so tight down in the corner it drug both of us back, I wish he would have side-drafted me and went up and blocked Kyle off of four. That way maybe me and him could’ve battled it out for the win, I don’t know. Kyle might have still crossed us over and won the race.” Christian Eckes was fourth and followed by John Hunter Nemechek. Toyota has dominated the season behind KBM, although it was Ben Rhodes and ThorSport Racing who opened the season with a pair of wins at Daytona. But its been all Kyle Busch Motorsports since and its the fourth time in series history that a manufacturer has started the season with six or more wins in as many races. Toyota holds the Truck Series record with 10 consecutive wins to start a season set in 2014. The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining, before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA’s largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991. The Pacers’ previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history. Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season the 11th of his career. He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias. HORNETS 107, PISTONS 94 CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading Charlotte over Detroit. A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock to help stave off Detroit’s final rally late in the fourth quarter. WARRIORS 113, ROCKETS 87 HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from a rough first half with 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 113-87 on Saturday night. Curry was just 2 for 12 in the first half, then didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter after the Warriors outscored the Rockets 39-12 to take an 88-67 lead. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Golden State, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole both added 17 off the bench. Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Houston. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 16 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 14. The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said. It was another dominating victory for Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the series' first oval this season. He passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory, the fifth at the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile track in the Lone Star State. The 40-year-old Dixon finished .2646 seconds ahead of McLaughlin, the 27-year-old Team Penske driver and three-time defending Australian V8 Supercars champion. “That guy in front of me, Scott Dixon, is a legend in this sport. ... It was very special for me and for New Zealand,” McLaughlin said. “Huge result for a race for a couple of Kiwis, which is great to see,” Dixon said. "He’s going to have a lot of victories. I've got to try to hold him off while I can." Dalton Kellett of Stouffville, Ont., finished 18th, while James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., crashed out and was 23rd in the 24-car field. McLaughlin will race in his first Indianapolis 500 later this month in the No. 3 famed “yellow submarine” driven by past winners Johnny Rutherford, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves. Dixon moved within one of matching Mario Andretti’s 52 victories for the second-most on the career list that A.J. Foyt tops with 67. Dixon has now won a race in 19 different seasons, breaking a tie with Foyt for the most. Dixon last year won his sixth season title, one short of Foyt's record seven. “I never dreamed of that. I feel so lucky and so privileged to do what I get to do,” Dixon said. Pato O'Ward finished third, with Palou fourth ahead of Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden. There have been three different winners in the three IndyCar races this season. Dixon is the first driver to win consecutive IndyCar races at Texas, which has now hosted 33 races — the 34th comes Sunday — in the track's 25 seasons. He won last June in what was the opener in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. “Definitely stressful at the end there. But it was it was definitely kind of fun when I looked on the steering wheel to see it was the 3 car,” Dixon said. “We just had one of those races where, you know, everything kind of tipped over in our favour.” IndyCar moved up the start of the race 35 minutes because of the increasing threat of rain deeper into the evening, though it was still dry long after the checkered flag. Qualifying was cancelled earlier in the day because of overnight rain and morning mist that created a damp track that took a long time to dry before a single practice. The series opened May by racing for the third consecutive weekend, with a planned 690 miles in Texas in two races on consecutive days. The race scheduled late Sunday afternoon is set for 248 laps (372 miles), when there should be no weather issues. The last time an IndyCar race had been run outside of Indianapolis in May was at Sao Paulo in Brazil in 2013. The only other times were 2010 at Kansas and 2012 in Brazil. BOURDAIS BUMPED OUT Sebastien Bourdais was done on lap 56 when the No. 14 Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt checked up for a slowing Colton Herta in front of him coming out of Turn 2 and was hit from behind by Newgarden. “Very strange, like his car just fell off the cliff,” Bourdais said of Herta in front of him. “That set up a chain reaction that we got the short end of.” Bourdais, who was running sixth at the time, spun and the car backed hard into the outside wall. He finished last in the 24-car field. Newgarden was penalized for unavoidable contact and sent to the back of the field on the restart, though did recover to finish sixth. HINCH'S HARD CONTACT James Hinchcliffe got loose and crashed hard into the wall on lap 159, ending the night for No. 29 Honda for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport with sponsor Genesys, the race's title sponsor. Hinchliffe said he had been struggling with a vibration and was trying to stay on the lead when the air got taken off his car when Felix Rosenqvist came down on a pass. AFTER/BEFORE THE 500 Texas was the first race after the Indianapolis 500 from its initial event in 1997 through 2005, and was after Indy every time until last year. Until this weekend, every TMS race was run in June, though the 2016 race got started in June before getting red-flagged because of rain and not being completed until late August. During the pandemic last year, Texas was the season opener when run in its normal June slot. That was 2 1/2 months before the Indianapolis 500, which is back in its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot this year. ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining, before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA's largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991. The Pacers' previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history. Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total. He clinched the triple-double on an assist to Doug McDermott two minutes before halftime. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season the 11th of his career. He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias. The Thunder got Sabonis on draft night in 2016, then sent him to the Pacers the next year in the deal that brought Paul George to Oklahoma City. Sabonis showed why Thunder general manager Sam Presti is considered one of the best talent evaluators in the business. McDermott added a career-high 31 points for the Pacers, who entered Saturday’s game in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after losing two straight. Moses Brown scored 16 points for the Thunder, who have lost 19 of their past 21 games. Indiana led 82-46 at halftime, the most points Oklahoma City has ever allowed in a half. Indiana shot 70% before the break, including 61% from 3-point range. The Pacers poured it on in the third quarter, scoring 44 more points to take a 126-70 lead. They surpassed their previous season scoring high of 141 points on a dunk by Amida Brimah with 5:30 remaining and set their NBA scoring record on a 3-pointer by Cassius Stanley in the final minute. TIP-INS Pacers: Guard Malcolm Brogdon sat out after injuring his right hamstring on Thursday. ... Made their first six shots to take a 14-4 lead. ... Shot 65.2% in the first quarter to take a 42-29 lead. ... McDermott scored 16 points in the first quarter. Thunder: Guard Charlie Brown Jr. got the start and scored eight points. He's on a 10-day contract. ... Made just 8 of 38 3-pointers and 11 of 23 free throws. ... Recent acquisition Gabriel Deck had eight points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. UP NEXT Pacers: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday. Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press