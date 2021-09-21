CG: STL@MIL - 9/20/21
Condensed Game: Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Molina tallied two RBIs while Lester collected his 200th career win in the 5-2 victory
Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto's lead in the wild-card chase.
The filing was made in response to a Mississippi-backed Supreme Court case intent on overturning Roe v. Wade.
Wilson called COVID-19 "a serious thing" and encouraged her followers to get vaccinated.
What a weird play.
The Royals' mainstay is rewriting the record books with a mind-boggling mid-career power surge.
Klay Thompson will participate in "controlled drills" in training camp this fall as he finishes rehab from an Achilles injury.
Auston Matthews isn't really interested in looking back. Unless, that is, the topic's something other than his Maple Leafs.
The University of Ottawa says fifth-year engineering student Francis Perron died not long after the Gee-Gees' game against Toronto on Saturday.
The Coyotes organization was "overwhelmed" by the support of its throwback uniforms over the past couple of seasons.
Everyone is looking to the Packers on Monday Night. I'll be looking to the Lions to contend.
A brutal hit-from-behind that knocked Detroit rookie Jared McIsaac out cold lowlighted a total gongshow of a prospects game between the Wings and Jackets.
Dalton escaped an ACL injury on Sunday, but his status for next week is unclear.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has flaunted the league's impressive vaccination rate, which hopefully help encourage the 10-15 unvaccinated players to follow suit.
Underdogs continue to shine through two weeks of the NFL season, and the Ravens' upset of the Chiefs cost one BetMGM customer an enormous payday.
Maybe don't pour water on fans. But also maybe don't antagonize players' families for a video share.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
The Rush: Dave Wannstedt on AFC East QBs, young Tom Brady, and transitioning from coaching to broadcasting
Kansas City might have some competition this season.