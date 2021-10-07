CG: STL@LAD - 10/6/21
Condensed Game: Chris Taylor launched a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to power the Dodgers to the NLDS
The 106-win Dodgers are headed for an NLDS showdown with the Giants as Chris Taylor delivers season-saving homer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stunning September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes gave up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering the game in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win Wednesday night and sent the Cardinals home. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, entered after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs. Bellinger stole second, Reyes fell behind 2-1 and Taylor sent a
