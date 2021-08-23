CG: SF@OAK - 8/22/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Logan Webb tossed six innings of one-run ball and Solano smacked a two-run homer in the 8th to lead the Giants to a 2-1 win

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories