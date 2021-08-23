CG: SF@OAK - 8/22/21

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Stingers beat the Niagara River Lions by a large margin to win the Canadian Elite Basketball League final Sunday. Edmonton won every quarter to eventually finish the game 101-65 – the largest margin of victory in the CEBL post-season. It was the Stingers' second CEBL title in a row, and they got to celebrate in front of 2,710 fans at Edmonton's Expo Centre. "It's what we set out to do,” said Stingers coach Jermaine Small. “You visualize these things and they happen. It al