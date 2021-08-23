CG: SF@OAK - 8/22/21
Condensed Game: Logan Webb tossed six innings of one-run ball and Solano smacked a two-run homer in the 8th to lead the Giants to a 2-1 win
Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.
Nice fans threw water bottles onto the field, igniting a brawl involving players, fans and team staff.
Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.
Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
We're not sure that's street legal.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts returned to practice Sunday, three days after the Philadelphia Eagles scratched the second-year quarterback minutes before kickoff of a preseason game against New England because of a stomach illness. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts also participated in a walkthrough Saturday that was closed to the media. The team practiced indoors Sunday night after a public workout at Lincoln Financial Field was canceled because of rain. Hurts went to the hospital and
CALGARY — Canada got offensive contributions throughout the lineup in a 5-1 win over Russia at the women's world hockey championship Sunday. Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for the Canadians in their first meeting with the Russians since beating them for the bronze medal at the 2019 world championship. Fourteen players in Canada's lineup earned an offensive point in the game. Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves for the win. Olga Sosina scored a
Went and Nelson were expected to miss up to half the regular season after both underwent foot surgery.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Stingers beat the Niagara River Lions by a large margin to win the Canadian Elite Basketball League final Sunday. Edmonton won every quarter to eventually finish the game 101-65 – the largest margin of victory in the CEBL post-season. It was the Stingers' second CEBL title in a row, and they got to celebrate in front of 2,710 fans at Edmonton's Expo Centre. "It's what we set out to do,” said Stingers coach Jermaine Small. “You visualize these things and they happen. It al
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Oakland Athletics for a second straight day with a 2-1 win Sunday. Puk (0-1) couldn't hold the lead after relieving Frankie Montas, who struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in a brilliant duel with Logan Webb. Solano connected moments after Austin Slater drew a pinch-hit walk. Domini
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez had an RBI double in the first inning of his first game back from injury, J.D. Davis homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory Sunday. Marcus Stroman (9-12) pitched six innings of four-hit ball for the Mets, who avoided a four-game series sweep and a seven-game season sweep at the Dodgers' hands with just their second win in 10 games overall. Báez made an immediate contribution
TORONTO — No stranger to the winner's circle south of the border, Irad Ortiz Jr. wasted no time making his mark in Canada's elite thoroughbred racing series. Ortiz rode Safe Conduct to victory in the 162nd running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday, taking the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. It was the Queen's Plate debut for Ortiz, a three-time Eclipse Award winner as top jockey (2018-20). He is no stranger to big-time wins in the United States. Ortiz is an 11-time Breeders'