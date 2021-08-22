CG: SEA@HOU - 08/21/21
Condensed Game: Jones homered and drove in four runs while Altuve collected four hits to lead the Astros to a 15-1 win over Mariners
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss.
The reigning NBA champion is branching off into MLB ownership.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home because of COVID-19 protocols before a preseason game against Houston on Saturday night. The club said in a statement early in its home game against the Texans that Quinn and Watkins would be evaluated again by the medical staff Sunday. While announcing the absences, the Cowboys said 93% of their players were vaccinated along with every member of the football staff. It's the
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich had a grand slam in the eighth inning, a solo shot in the first and finished with six RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Yelich’s slam gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Washington scored two in the ninth, but left the bases loaded. Luis Urias reached on catcher’s interference to open the eighth against Javy Guerra (0-1). Jace Peterson singled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Willy A
Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.
The Steelers might have hit on a couple of draft picks.
TORONTO — Nick Arbuckle made his first CFL start in more than two years a memorable one - and rewarded starved Argonauts fans with a victory in their first home game in nearly two years. Arbuckle threw one touchdown pass and dove in for his own to lift the Argos to a 30-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Toronto's long-awaited return to BMO Field on Saturday. Moments after the win, he scooped up his 15-month-old daughter Aaliyah, who wore a custom-made No. 9 Argos jersey. Aaliyah wasn