CG: SEA@DET - 6/9/21

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Starlin Castro hit an RBI double during a two-run 11th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 9-7 on Wednesday night. Castro opened the 11th with his hit against Diego Castillo (2-3) and came home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to make it 9-7. Tanner Rainey had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the inning but escaped for his first save. He struck out Manuel Margot, got a fielder's choice grounder from Y