CG: SEA@DET - 6/9/21
Condensed Game:Kyle Seager homered and Jake Farley delivered the go-ahead single to help power the Mariners to a 9-6 win in extra over Tigers
Brock Nelson scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Bruins in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.
Suns fans were chanting "Suns in four."
The regular season Montreal Canadiens looked lost and anything but a playoff contender but now find themselves past the second round for the first time since 2014, and performing like general manager Marc Bergevin always expected them to.
The Toronto Blue Jays got good pitching Wednesday and took advantage of a sloppy Chicago White Sox effort.
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele refused to take responsibility for his four-game suspension, casting blame on the NHL Department of Player Safety instead.
Another DPOY for the Jazz big man.
Larsen was allegedly among a group of men who shouted homophobic slurs before violently attacking a gay man and rendering him unconscious.
Where does the blame lie in Milwaukee with the Bucks down 2-0 to Brooklyn?
One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.
The Oilers are reportedly likely to expose blueliners like Oscar Klefbom and/or Caleb Jones in favour of protecting some depth forwards.
The knee-jerk reaction is to assume it can't be done again. But the Lightning are no ordinary team.
The NHL's lucrative new TV deal with ESPN doesn't kick in until next season, but Subban is reportedly making his SportsCenter debut on Wednesday.
A Canadiens-themed, red, white and blue CN Tower owned Toronto's skyline on Tuesday night, and Leafs fans were predictably rattled.
Brady's revelation sheds some light on the severity of his injury and could potentially cause headaches for the Bucs on the injury reporting front.
Berrettini put up a fight, but just like death and taxes, Djokovic is inevitable.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Starlin Castro hit an RBI double during a two-run 11th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 9-7 on Wednesday night. Castro opened the 11th with his hit against Diego Castillo (2-3) and came home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to make it 9-7. Tanner Rainey had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the inning but escaped for his first save. He struck out Manuel Margot, got a fielder's choice grounder from Y
CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night. Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second inning. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong start by Chicago’s Lance Lynn. The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead afte
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. Pirates rookie Ka’ai Tom nearly made an outstanding catch, but the ball came out of his glove when he hit the fen
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover, Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns routed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 16 points for the balanced Suns. Paul was particularly impressive and it appears his ailing right shoulder — which greatly limited his play against the Lakers in the first round — i