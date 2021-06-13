CG: SEA@CLE - 6/12/21

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings that led the Nationals to a 2-0 win. The two teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday’s rainout. Held to