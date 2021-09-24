CG: PIT@PHI - 9/23/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Torreyes notched a pinch-hit go-ahead homer and Realmuto logged four RBIs off the bench in the Phillies' 12-6 win

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories