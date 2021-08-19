CG: PIT@LAD - 08/18/21

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up in the Bronx, Andrew Velazquez remembers attending plenty of Yankees games — though not any specific ones against Boston. “Those tickets were probably too expensive,” he said. Velazquez had much more than a good view Wednesday night. Playing in the big leagues for his neighborhood team, the substitute shortstop delivered a pair of RBI singles and combined with first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out as New York beat the Red S