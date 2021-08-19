CG: PIT@LAD - 08/18/21
Condensed Game: Muncy belted two homers and drove in five to back White's 7 1/3 frames of relief, leading Dodgers to a win over Pirates
There were a number of notable moments from Masai Ujiri's press conference on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Schaub got emotional while describing the ordeal on his podcast.
As Summer League wrapped up in Las Vegas, the Raptors started to show their identity for the upcoming season.
Toronto president Masai Ujiri highlighted the impact on Pascal Siakam of playing in Tampa, as well as contracting COVID-19 and says that the Raptors star has resolved the tension with coach Nick Nurse that emerged last season.
For Kia Nurse, her 25th year has been one of many firsts, many changes, many successes, and many heartbreaks.
The Blue Jays are reportedly cutting ties with pitcher Rafael Dolis.
Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.
Steve Cohen called out the Mets' offense for its struggles this season.
Paul Pogba became the first ever Manchester United player to record four assists in one Premier League game in the Red Devils 5-1 opening-day victory over Leeds. Can the star French midfielder maintain the hot start in a season which will determine his success in England?
The puck drops Friday on a women's world hockey championship 859 days after the last one.
The Seattle Kraken are complete. What will they look like when they hit the ice?
Were the sluggish Yankees always destined to overtake the surprising Red Sox?
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant cleared the air on Green's "Chips" show.
Deshaun Watson has spoken to the FBI over allegations stemming from the civil sexual misconduct litigation filed against him, according to the attorney for the Houston Texans QB.
The Bills are one of the best teams in football.
The New Orleans Saints won't offer refunds to ticketholders who refuse vaccinations or negative tests.
NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up in the Bronx, Andrew Velazquez remembers attending plenty of Yankees games — though not any specific ones against Boston. “Those tickets were probably too expensive,” he said. Velazquez had much more than a good view Wednesday night. Playing in the big leagues for his neighborhood team, the substitute shortstop delivered a pair of RBI singles and combined with first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out as New York beat the Red S
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Vancouver (4-7-8) entered having drawn five straight matches — one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin (4-11-4) avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches. Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said his group started out the game on the front foot, but had some areas to tidy up heading into halftime. "We addressed a little bit of thin