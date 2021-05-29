CG: PHI@TB - 5/29/21
Condensed Game: Austin Meadows hit a two-run homer in the 1st inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 8th inning in the Rays' 5-3 win
After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Saturday's games.
The Indians postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days. The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. The Indians also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.
The Spurs legend is heading to Vegas.
Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?
In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 consecutive games, which is Baltimore's longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row on Sept. 17-30, 2009. Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-6) struggled again, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. He finished with six strikeouts. It was his fifth straight loss; he failed to go at least five innings during that stretch. With one out in the first inning, Galvis drove Keuchel's 0-1 changeup into the left-field seats. Tim Anderson led off the first with a double for the White Sox and scored on Abreu's single to tie the game. Harvey limited the damage by striking out Lamb with runners on the corners. The White Sox broke open the game in the third. Harvey allowed back-to-backs walks to start the inning and Abreu followed with a two-run single. Moncada got the stop sign at third base but came around to score after right fielder Anthony Santander hesitated to throw in the ball. One out later, Lamb hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, on a 1-2 fastball from Harvey to give the White Sox a 5-1 lead. Baltimore cut Chicago's lead in the fourth inning. Franco hit a solo shot and Ryan Mountcastle tripled and scored to make it 5-3. Galvis homered again off Keuchel on a 3-1 pitch in the fifth inning. It was his ninth of the season and the fourth multi-home run game of his career. He last hit two home runs against the Royals on July 1, 2019. After White Sox reliever Shawn Armstong walked Anderson in the sixth, Moncada gave the White Sox a pair of insurance runs with a two-run homer. With Saturday’s doubleheader and another one with Cleveland on Monday, the White Sox play five games in three days. “You know when a season starts, unless you’re in a domed stadium or out west, that you’re going to have some difficult makeup days," White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “I’m just going through this, just thankful they’re seven innings.” Tyler Nevin, the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin, doubled in his first at-bat in the majors in the second inning. Nevin, who turned 24 on Saturday, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 38th pick in the 2015 amateur draft. UP NEXT The second game of the doubleheader features two of the best pitchers in the American League. Lefty John Means (4-0, 1.79 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Orioles. Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-1, 1.51 ERA) is set to go for the White Sox. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: Trey Mancini was out of the lineup. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday's loss and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Saturday second in the AL with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He is listed as day to day. ... With the roster expanding to 27 for the doubleheader, the Orioles called up Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. He is 1-4 with the Orioles this season with a 7.36 ERA in 16 games. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first game. White Sox: The White Sox recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Triple-A Charlotte for the 27th spot on the roster. Burdi was 0-1 with Charlotte with a 4.26 ERA in five relief appearances. ... OF Adam Eaton was out with a hamstring injury. He is listed as day to day. ... LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) worked one scoreless inning with two strikeouts Friday in his first rehab game with Charlotte. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Rose, The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016. Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo, who started on opening day, became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018. The game was tied at 2 before Chicago pushed across four runs in the sixth, helped by four walks. Sogard reached on a bases-loaded walk against Amir Garrett before Pederson's two-run single lifted the Cubs to a 5-2 lead. Bryant added an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Ortega went deep in the seventh, reaching the basket in right on a windy, cool day at Wrigley Field. It was Ortega's first homer since Sept. 29, 2019, for Atlanta. Nick Castellanos doubled in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, but Cincinnati finished with just five hits in its third loss in four games. It dropped to 10-15 in May. The 13-hit attack for the Cubs helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote departed with a left shoulder injury after he got hurt on a slide into second in the fourth. He was helped off, and the team said he is undergoing further evaluation. Chicago jumped in front with two unearned runs in the second, taking advantage of some shaky defense by the Reds. Willson Contreras was caught off second on Bote's one-out grounder to Eugenio Suárez, but the shortstop threw wildly to third for an error. Sogard then drove in Contreras with an infield hit, and Bote scored when pitcher Zach Davies reached on a bunt single. Davies threw shutout ball into the sixth before he was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Suárez. Two more walks loaded the bases for Tyler Stephenson, who lined a tying, two-run double into right field. Before Stephenson's hit against Keegan Thompson (3-1), the Cubs bullpen had gone a franchise-record 38 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. TRAINER'S ROOM Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel had his left knee cleaned out by Dr. Timothy Kremchek during an operation on Friday. There is no timetable for his return. “Nothing that happened in the surgery will change the fact that he has every intention of being back as soon as possible and play a lot of the year,” manager David Bell said. ... INF Mike Moustakas (right heel) is still running in water, but “the mobility, everything's like coming back to him,” Bell said. ... With Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) on the 10-day injured list, Bell said RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez will make another start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Gutiérrez pitched five innings of one-run ball in his major league debut Friday. Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game. “Still day to day,” manager David Ross said. “Things are progressing, like I said, in a positive manner.” ... OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring strain) ran the bases before the game. ... RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) pitched four innings of two-run ball in his second rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Friday. Ross said he'll make another rehab start in five days. UP NEXT Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA) starts for the Cubs in Sunday's series finale. The right-hander is 7-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 11 career starts against Cincinnati. Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.75 ERA) pitches for the Reds. Mahle worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory at Washington on Tuesday. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press