CG: OAK@HOU - 10/3/21

The Canadian Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Davis Mills lost his grip on the ball before attempting his first pass. Things didn't go much better for the rookie and the Houston Texans the rest of the day in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Facing a steady rain and sturdy defense in his first road start, Mills threw four interceptions and oversaw an offense that generated 109 yards in what became the most lopsided loss in franchise history. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted. I don’t think I played my