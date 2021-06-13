CG: NYY@PHI - 6/12/21

The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th. Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid h