CG: NYY@BOS - 6/27/21

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Oakland went 4-6 on its trip and fell out of first place in the AL West but picked up a game on Houston with its 16th win in June. Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits api